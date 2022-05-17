Culture, habit or evolution: why do humans consume so much meat? – 05/15/2022

Man has been eating meat since prehistoric times. This consumption has increased over time. In the last 50 years alone, global meat production has quadrupled, reaching around 350 million tonnes annually, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

And the trend shows no signs of falling. Current forecasts suggest that up to 455 million tonnes of meat will be produced in 2050.

Scientists have long raised concerns about the environmental impact of this habit, particularly in relation to industrially raised animals. Experts still consider this an “inefficient” food source, as it requires more energy, water and soil to produce than other foods.

A study on the impact of farming, for example, revealed that beef production is responsible for six times more greenhouse gas emissions and needs 36 times more soil compared to producing plant-based proteins such as peas.

Thus, avoiding meat and dairy consumption is the biggest way to reduce the environmental impact on the planet, the study concludes. This dietary change could reduce global agricultural land use by more than 75%.

Furthermore, 60% of global biodiversity loss is caused by meat-based diets, according to World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) sources.

The psychology behind meat consumption

Despite these data, many continue to consume meat without any weight on their conscience. Benjamin Buttlar, a psychologist at the University of Trier in Germany, attributes this to habit, culture and felt needs.

“Many just enjoy the taste. And another aspect is the identity of the food. A lot of traditional cuisines revolve around certain meat dishes,” Buttlar said, adding that the habitual nature of eating animals means not questioning this act too often.

“And most of the time, these habits prevent us from thinking that eating meat is really bad because it’s just something we do all the time,” he notes.

There is also the ease of dissociation due to the fact that a piece of meat does not look like an animal. However, when faced with a different perspective, whether it’s talking to a vegetarian or a vegan or watching an animal welfare documentary, Buttlar says we can feel the need to justify ourselves, for example, by saying that humans always ate meat.

Research shows men are the ones who most often justify that meat consumption is something natural, normal and necessary in the diet.

“You see that in food trends,” Buttlar explained. “There are far more young women adhering to a vegetarian diet than men, because it’s still a masculine stereotype that men eat meat. And this goes back to the idea of ​​strong men hunting and evolutionary misconceptions about meat consumption.”

The hypothesis that “flesh made us human”

Scientists have long believed that eating meat helped the ancestors of Homo sapiens develop more human-like body shapes, and that eating meat and bone marrow gave Homo erectus the energy it needed to form and feed a larger brain about 2 million years ago.

But a recent study has questioned the importance of meat consumption in our evolution.

The study authors argued that while archaeological evidence for meat consumption increases with the appearance of Homo erectus, this could also be explained by the increased attention paid to the time period. Or, put another way, by a sampling bias.

The more paleontologists looked for archaeological evidence of dismembered bones, the more they found it. As a result, the increase in bone observed during this period does not necessarily evince an explosion in meat consumption, the authors wrote.

“I was really surprised by this finding,” said Briana Pobiner, a paleoanthropologist at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History in the US and co-author of the study. “For a long time, I used the narrative that Homo erectus evolved because meat consumption increased, and so these findings are something that forced me to reexamine my perception of our evolutionary history.”

And the role of plant foods in evolution?

Eating meat also may not have been responsible for our brain’s oversizing, according to Pobiner, who researches the evolution of the human diet.

“We don’t see a big increase in brain size around the time meat consumption started. Brain size got absolutely bigger with Homo erectus, but it actually didn’t get much bigger compared to body size until about 1 million years ago”.

There is some evidence that early humans started cooking food around the time when their brains were getting bigger. Heating food releases extra nutrients and speeds up the digestion process by making it softer and easier to chew.

For the researcher, human evolution can be attributed to a healthy diet. “And interestingly, there are ideas that it wasn’t a particular type of food that drove our evolutionary history, but it was the ability to eat a wide variety of foods that made us so successful and human,” she added.

Currently, 75% of the world’s food comes from just 12 plants and five animal species. Excessive consumption of a single food source, however, can cause health problems.

“Numerous studies show that consumption of animal protein is linked to the development of a variety of cancers”, says Milton Mills, general practitioner and critical care in the USA.

Mills, who advocates plant-based diets and runs a website on the topic, takes issue with arguments that vegetarians or vegans typically don’t get enough protein and nutrients in their diets.

“These theories originated 50, 60 years ago, when there was the mistaken impression that meat was somehow more nutritious than vegetables. It was a grotesquely false misconception that certain amino acids were only obtained by eating meat. It’s true,” Mills said.

How to change habits?

With an unchanged appetite for meat, the world’s population could be too large to feed by 2050, when the world is expected to reach 10 billion people.

But how to reduce global meat consumption levels? Buttlar believes change must come from the top down. “For example, making meat and meat products as expensive as they should be to ensure animal welfare and in terms of climate costs, and lowering the price of alternatives.”

What’s also important, according to Buttlar, is allowing people to make positive experiences with plant-based alternatives.

“Instead of trying to change habits by saying, ‘You shouldn’t eat meat,’ we should say, ‘Have you tried this? This is really good.’ And once you realize that plant-based foods taste the same or are even tastier, and even more beneficial to my health, the climate and animal welfare, then the change will come automatically.”

Author: Anne-Sophie Brandlin