cute? iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max get new concept images with unparalleled color option

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will be the next phones flagships from Apple. The models must finally extinguish the “notch” of the screen and adopt a new visual language. As usual, the public also imagines new color options for the models and, this Monday (16), a user published Conceptual renderings with the unprecedented purple color. The extremely realistic images were produced by the designer souta and include visual elements based on rumors surrounding Apple’s new generation of flagships. The “Pro” models of the new generation were imagined with the screen cut out in the shape of an exclamation point (!) and cameras further away from each other. Look:

Apple maintains the tradition of launching the iPhone “Pro” models in four colors: Graphite, Silver, Gold and an unprecedented and exclusive color for the generation — the iPhone 11 Pro featured “Midnight Green”; the iPhone 12 Pro featured “Pacific Blue”; and the iPhone 13 Pro features “Azul Sierra”, in addition to the unexpected “Verde Alpine”. For now, it is too early to say what the new color of the iPhone 14 Pro will be. Concepts presented previously imagined the top of the line in the color “Wine” in clear allusion to the new color of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is very unlikely.





Still in terms of design, future more advanced big tech phones should adopt screens with thinner edges, expanding their display area, and slightly more curved edges to match the shape of the camera module. The new smartphones should be officially presented in September 2022. Other specifications in the lineup may include the A15 Bionic platforms for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max; A16 Bionic for “Pro” models; OLED screens; and improved batteries. The next generation should mark the first MSRP increase since 2018.

