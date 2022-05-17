Deputy asks Queiroga to be summoned to explain lack of medicine in SUS

the federal deputy Elias Vaz (PSB-GO) filed a request for the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queirogais invited to give explanations about the shortage of medicines in public health units, mainly in the state of Goiás.

The request requests that the clarifications be provided to the Financial Inspection and Control Commission of the Chamber.

According to the congressman, his team has received several complaints about the lack of medicines in health centers and hospitals, with reports, including, that doctors need to call pharmacies and ask beforehand what antibiotics, pain relievers and anti-inflammatories are available before prescribing the drug to the patient.

Also according to the convening request presented by the deputy, the pharmaceutical industry argues that there was an explosion in the demand, but that has been working to replenish the missing medicines. The parliamentarian, however, points out that the argument does not hold up, since a peak of common diseases was already expected with the end of the pandemic and relaxation of health restrictions.

“THE Ministry of Health is the body responsible for managing stocks and has the obligation to intervene, with quick and concrete actions, in case of risk to the continuity of treatments. The Constitution guarantees the right to health every Brazilian citizen and this right involves access to medicines”, says Elias Vaz.

Last month, the deputy revealed the scandal of the purchase, authorized by the federal government, of sildenafil citrate, popularly known as Viagraand inflatable penile prostheses by the Armed forces. Elias Vaz identified the acquisition of 11 million pills by the Navy, which signed a contract with the EMS laboratory for the transfer of technology, that is, to start producing Viagra.

“The federal government needs to explain the criteria for the production of medicines by the Armed Forces. First it was the chloroquine, demonstrably ineffective in the fight against Covid. Now Viagra. Meanwhile, the basics are lacking in health units. The country does not have amoxicillin to treat patients with infection and the government seems not to be worried,” he says.

Continues after advertising





