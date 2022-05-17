The Federal District recorded 39,251 probable cases of dengue until the 17th epidemiological week, between January and April this year. The number takes into account the latest update from the Department of Health, made this Monday (16).

The new number of cases means an increase of 435.4% in notifications compared to the same period last year, when 7,300 cases were registered.

publicity

Read too!

The data indicate that 55.3% of probable cases are in women. The highest incidence is in the elderly aged 70 to 79 years (1,508.4 cases/100,000 inhabitants). Samples from current cases show that all infections to date have been by the dengue virus type.

Most dengue cases were reported in Ceilândia (6,982), followed by Samambaia (3,535) and São Sebastião (2,438). The local Health Secretary says that the peak of the disease is expected in the second half of May.

The Federal District recorded one death from dengue this year. The victim is a resident of Sobradinho II and was in the age group of 60 to 69 years, no further information was released to preserve the patient’s identity.

DF faces a 435% increase in dengue cases compared to 2021. Image: Shutterstock

How to prevent dengue

The transmission of dengue occurs through the bite of the female Aedes aegypti, a mosquito that usually circulates in hot and rainy regions. The insect breeds in standing water, which can be found in potted plant dishes, backyard bottles and even roof gutters.

To avoid the reproduction of the insect, it is necessary to avoid any type of accumulation of stagnant water. In addition, health authorities warn of the importance of using repellents in areas of infestation.

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!