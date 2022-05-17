Don’t let your chicken spoil in the fridge with these tips

If you want to know how long a chicken can keep in the fridge, it’s probably because you consume little of the food and want to learn how to make it yield more when stored.

The truth is that chicken is a food that is never good to keep thawed, as there can be the accumulation of microorganisms that are dangerous for your stomach health, so storing chicken well is always a key point.

Searching for this type of information can be extremely necessary, as many people end up developing diseases because they are not sure about how the chicken should be stored.

How long can a chicken keep in the fridge?

The ideal is that the chicken is always stored frozen, because this way the bacteria are unable to reproduce in the meat.

But, considering the need to have thawed meat for the preparation of a quick meal, it is of paramount importance that there is a certain knowledge about the period in which the chicken can be in the refrigerator.

no seasoning

With no seasoning, you can store the chicken in the fridge without worry for up to 3 days. It is important that it is in an airtight container well capped, preventing air from entering.

So, be careful and, if possible, also wrap it in plastic wrap to make your life easier.

tempered

Seasoned chicken may last a little longer, but it still doesn’t expand its shelf life as much out of the freezer. When seasoned with lemon, it can stay in the fridge for up to five days without problems.

Be careful with the spices you use, it’s important that they all come from a reliable source so you don’t have big problems.

When in doubt, always prefer to leave it frozen in small portions, so you only defrost what you are going to eat little by little.

In any case, it is important that it is not frozen and thawed more than once, as this repeated process can mean that the meat will rot.

Now that you know how long a chicken can keep in the fridge