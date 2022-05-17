Drauzio Varella attacks Bolsonaro and launches biography – 05/17/2022 – Illustrated

There was a time not too long ago when doctors were barely featured in the media. It was frowned upon. But oncologist Drauzio Varella felt compelled to speak on a radio about caring for the AIDS epidemic in Brazil — it was 1983 and, after all, there was no time to lose.

Then he was upset when he discovered that his interview had been aired again without his permission. He called the then director of journalism at Jovem Pan, Fernando Vieira de Mello, and said that he would end up with a bad reputation among doctors.

Then he heard “if that’s the case, you need to decide if you want to help the population avoid the disease or get on well with your colleagues”. No need to say which alternative you chose. Almost four decades later, it is rare to find a debate on health that does not have the active participation of Drauzio Varella.

At 79, the doctor maintains a routine that is not enviable only because it sounds exhausting. In addition to subscribing to a column in this newspaper, he maintains services in prisons, gives lectures and participates in television programs and produces incessant material for his website, YouTube channel and social networks.

He stopped seeing his private practice two years ago. “Today I’m just a prison doctor”, says the slender São Paulo native, with 183 centimeters balanced on 70 kilos, enjoying himself as he pulls up a chair to give this interview.

It was the opening of the clinic that allowed him to find time to write his more extensive autobiography, now launched by Companhia das Letras. And finally, the inversion is consummated – now, he notes, communication is his main activity.

“Doctors have come to understand the dissemination of scientific knowledge as a part of the profession. Now the pandemic is not even talked about”, he says. “When I started, going to a media outlet was self-propaganda. Those plastic surgeons you saw on television in the afternoon talking about how to lift a woman’s breast.”

The title of the work, “The Exercise of Uncertainty”, sets the tone for his crusade against medical arrogance, “twin sister of vanity” and “daughter of insecurity and unpreparedness”.

“Since the beginning, the doctor has exercised power through his knowledge,” he says. “You are sure that, when you master certain knowledge and protocols, you will be a good doctor and there will be no more mistakes. As you mature, you see that this is not so. .”

This vagueness inevitably leads to a constant feeling of guilt. “In over 50 years of intense activity, I can’t remember a single day when I went to bed with a sense of accomplishment,” she writes.

It is something inherent to most doctors, but aggravated by his public personality, so recognized and taken to the last consequences by the whirlwind of demands created with smartphones, for him “the most diabolical of inventions”.

To read this autobiography is to see half a century of medical evolution through the lens of Drauzio. If the vertiginous increase in the knowledge acquired about diseases and cures was an obvious encouragement to doctors, it also has the empty side of the glass, such as a population that uses drugs in excess and a system of insurances in which the account does not close.

“Before, you had a doctor and he accompanied you throughout your life. You caught a cold, there was a doctor so and so. But whoever had a family doctor was a privileged class”, he ponders.

“What happened was that medicine became very impersonal. And doctors were thrown into a job market where they have to be productive and serve a lot of people. You make a lot of mistakes when you do that. When you have to bring medicine to everyone, the standard will fall.”

Let this not be confused with a criticism of the Unified Health System, which enshrined a universal right for Brazilians in 1988. “I doubt that in the next hundred years Brazilian medicine will go through a revolution that comes close to the creation of the SUS”, he writes.

“What hurts in the SUS is that everything it needs to function is there”, he says. “You don’t need to create anything. There’s primary care, small regional hospitals, with islands of excellence. Everything is organized, but the structure doesn’t work. The guy has a sore throat, but he goes to the emergency room, not the emergency room agent. health. Then a wonderful system is crippled.”

It is a crisis that does not come from today. Drauzio underlines that it is impossible to create a decent health policy when there were 13 different ministers in the area between 2008 and 2018.

And in the Jair Bolsonaro government? “Oh, there’s no way to analyze what was done”, he laments. “It was an ongoing crime.” The doctor says he doesn’t usually make his choice of vote public. “The only thing I can say is that this guy can’t do it,” he predicts.

“It cannot happen that this person stays in power for another four years. Brazil could have put on a show in the pandemic. A show. On the other hand, it was the only country in the world where the highest authority was in favor of the spread of the virus. “

With one of the most outstanding careers in medicine and Brazilian education —it is raining on the wet to remember his work with men and women incarcerated, the success of his awareness campaigns on HIV and tobacco, the foundation of the preschool Objetivo with his friend João Carlos Di Genio, who already signaled his legendary didacticism—it is natural that a biography of this magnitude would attract interest to the professional Drauzio Varella.

But “The Exercise of Uncertainty” also opens the window to a more intimate Drauzio, husband of actress Regina Braga, father of two daughters and grandfather of two granddaughters, included in the book with shy reluctance.

We see the boy who witnessed his mother’s death at age four and only told that story in public decades later; the teenager who smoked because he didn’t know what to do with his hands at parties; the literary man who skilfully quotes Tolstoy, Gogol and Drummond; the oldest man who believed he was going to die of yellow fever.

If medicine is not impersonal, it cannot be the biography of a doctor either. “You know, we’re living a unique experience”, he comments at the end of the conversation, with the excitement of a marathon runner. “When I was born, life expectancy was 45 years. Today, if a person 70 dies, you think he died early. My whole generation, in that sense, was very privileged.”