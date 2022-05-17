Drivers ask that model who showed her breasts on an overpass over a highway be investigated: ‘Distraction’

One model who showed her breasts on overpass over highway in Kent (England) could be in trouble with authorities. The exhibitionist performance took place last month, but it has only recently gone viral on social media, with many protests.

Billie Louise, 27, who has a page on the adult platform “OnlyFans”, turned to the runway, lifted her blouse and showed her breasts to passing motorists on the road. The scene was captured on video and posted on social media.

“I had fun today on the bridge and I think the truckers liked it”she posted on Twitter.

Now many of them are asking that Billie is investigated for the incident, which could lead to a hefty fine and imprisonment of up to six months..

“You should be arrested for consciously trying to distract drivers. Why are we paying attention to this narcissist?”complained one of them, according to the “Birmingham Mail”.

“Distracting drivers from the road when they are 110 km/h… what a stupid and inconsequential woman! It could easily have caused an accident, all because an asshole is trying to promote herself”protested another.

Billie Louise in Kent Photo: Playback/Twitter

Billie Louise Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“I’m no prude, but shouldn’t the police be looking into this, an indecent exposure in a public place or whatever the actual legal term is? If a man exposes his private parts, I’m sure he’d be charged.”wrote a third.