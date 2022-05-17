Eclipse with super blood moon: images of the phenomenon in various parts of the world

Raju Singh 4 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Eclipse with super blood moon: images of the phenomenon in various parts of the world 3 Views

In Rio de Janeiro the moon appeared almost orange for a moment

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

In Rio de Janeiro, the moon came up turned orange for a moment

Professional and amateur astronomers got off to a special start to the week thanks to a striking and unusual phenomenon: a super blood moon.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday morning to this Monday (16/5, Brasília time), the Earth orbited exactly between the Sun and the Moon for a few minutes.

The Moon was eclipsed by the Earth and temporarily acquired a deep dark red color.

This is because sunlight is projected through the Earth’s atmosphere onto the shadowed surface of the Moon.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Fall Guys is free and coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch via Epic Games | battle royale

Fall Guys will be free from June 21st and is also coming to Xbox and …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved