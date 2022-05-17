Fake neurologist is arrested by PF at OAB for trying to be a speaker at an event

Photo: OAB-PI

A woman suspected of illegally practicing medicine was arrested by the Federal Police inside the headquarters of the Brazilian Bar Association, Sectional Piauí, in the early afternoon of this Monday (16). According to the OAB, she introduced herself to members of the institution as a neurologist and asked to be a speaker at an event on mental health that is yet to be held.

The president of the OAB Health Law Commission, Williams Cardec, who is also a doctor, was one of the first to suspect the false professional when requesting documentation and the curriculum.

“She wanted to participate in the lecture and went to take documents to prove that she has expertise in the area. When she arrived she started to explain herself, I noticed that I didn’t know her and I had never seen her in the middle. In the morning I had already received a message from the president from the CRM that a person had tried to provide assistance within the HGV. Until then, we did not know that this person had also gone to the OAB”, said Cardec.

The president of the Commission also revealed that, in addition to using the CRM of another doctor, she pretended to be the professional using the same name.

“When she arrived at the OAB, we asked for documentation, since she was calling herself a neurologist, PHD and a series of titles. In fact, she had no documentation. She had photos, Instagram stuff. When she told me what full name and showed the CRM number I called the colleague, because I knew the owner of that CRM. She was using the CRM of another colleague”, explained the president.

As the information did not match, the lawyer said he scanned groups of doctors to try to locate the real owner of the CRM.

“The OAB is going to hold an event on mental health and she asked to participate. Among the speakers, she requested to participate using the name of a colleague who exists. She used the colleague’s complete data. I went after identifying the colleague and managed to of the groups and I spoke to her. She said that she was not aware of what had happened and that was when we called the Federal Police. We continued talking to her until the PF arrived and made the act”, he detailed.

The complaint to the PF was made by the Health Law Commission and the OAB Ombudsman, together with the Regional Council of Medicine of Piauí (CRM-PI). The CRM confirmed the arrest.

“She presented herself as a neurologist and wanted to speak at an event at the OAB-PI, the aforementioned colleagues reported inconsistencies in the data. We called her to the Ombudsman and she confessed and was arrested by the Federal Police”, highlighted OAB-PI Ombudsman General Rodrigo Vidal.

The woman, approximately 35 years old, was taken to the PF for clarification. Williams Cardec also informed that she said she had a technical nursing course, however, the performance was suspended by Coren (Regional Nursing Council).

The illegal exercise of the medical profession is a crime with a penalty of six months to two years of detention.

Flash Herlon Moraes

[email protected]