Fall Guys is free and coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch via Epic Games | battle royale

Fall Guys will be free from June 21st and is also coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles. The novelty comes through Epic Games, also allowing crossplay between all platforms, in addition to cross-progression. With this, the Steam version will no longer be downloadable, and the title will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC. Battle Royale has an arcade feel and gameplay in which the user has to go through obstacle courses, competing in minigames with up to 60 participants. It is worth noting that users who have already purchased the game for PS4 and Steam will receive a Legacy Pack with unique cosmetic items and the first free Season Pass. The game is also available for PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.
🎮 Fall Guys: see requirements and how to download on PC (Steam) and PS4
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will become free and will have versions for Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles — Photo: Disclosure / Mediatonic
👉 How tall is Fall Guys? Ask questions on the TechTudo Forum
The version of the game for the new generation consoles also promises some improvements, such as loadings faster, for example. Users on PlayStation 5 (PS5) could already play the PS4 version of the game via backwards compatibility, but now they will be able to count on their own version that uses the extra power of the console to deliver a better experience.
Crossplay will allow users to face each other regardless of platform, but it should also open up the possibility of creating groups with friends on different consoles or PCs. Cross-progression will make your entire game linked to your Epic Games account, allowing you to access the save anytime on any platform, without leaving your items behind.
Users who already own Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout on PlayStation 4 and Steam will receive a Legacy Pack with unique items — Photo: Disclosure/Mediatonic
The free release also accompanies the new “Free for All” season with a paid Season Pass that guarantees cosmetic items through 100 levels of challenges. A new currency, Show-Bucks, is also added to the title, and there will also be free progression.
Producer Mediatonic has opened a pre-registration page for the game via the link (https://www.epicgames.com/fallguys/en-US/free-for-all-pre-registration), offering a series of rewards from according to the number of users who pre-register. These, in turn, will be distributed to players until June 27th.
with information from polygon, IGN and Fall Guys