Fan remakes Need For Speed ​​3: Hot Pursuit in Unreal Engine 5 with original models

New lighting guarantees an impressive result that makes you want to play the classic

Modder David Kerekes is using Unreal Engine 5 to remake the racing classic Need For Speed ​​3: Hot Pursuit, using the original game models. According to Kerekes, he has “barely started work” on the remake, but the impressive results of the project can be seen below.

From the trailer, which reveals the beginning of David’s work, we can see how the Unreal Engine 5 and good lighting work give the original models a renewed look, while still carrying the striking features of the original. The modder points out that he used several modding tools specific to NFS (Need for Speed), in addition to Houdine and Python to get the game to run. At the end of the video, we can follow some details about the process of creating the remake.

Originally released in 1998, Need For Speed ​​3: Hot Pursuit is one of the great classics of the franchise that is one of the most successful racing game series in the gaming world, with more than 150 million copies sold. Below, you can check out a trailer of the original gameplay of the game to remember what the game’s graphics were like.

EA will focus on Need For Speed

Unrelated to modder David Kerekes’ independent remake of Need For Speed ​​3: Hot Pursuit, EA has merged Criterion and Codemasters Cheshire to create a ‘new chapter in the Need For Speed ​​series.

In the official statement published by Codemasters on Twitter, the company states that both studios have been working closely together for the past few years. “Sharing common values ​​and cultures, we strongly believe that unifying the vast wealth of expertise between the two teams will help us deliver the best racing experiences for our players.”.

It remains to be seen whether this merger will result in a new Need For Speed ​​franchise title that will be enjoyed by the public for many years to come.

