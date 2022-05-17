Fibromyalgia and the emotional side: how does mental health influence symptoms? – 05/16/2022

São Paulo – Sônia Regina Soares Maciel was diagnosed with fibromyalgia in 2017. The symptoms were basically a lot of pain in the body and in the lungs. Currently, she tries to manage her emotions in the face of health. “I have pain, especially when it’s very cold. It depends a lot on the day. Sometimes I feel almost nothing, but there are moments when ‘only God’ affects my daily life. Sometimes, even combing my hair becomes a difficult task. “, he reports.

When facing problems in everyday tasks, Sônia feels emotionally shaken. “It messes with my emotions a lot. There are days when I’m very nervous, irritated, crying, then I feel the symptoms stronger. Today I follow a treatment with a rheumatologist taking medication to ease the pain. But what helps me is the crafts. I feel great and I even do art material sales lives”, she says.

Fibromyalgia is a clinical syndrome that manifests with pain throughout the body, especially in the muscles. Influencer Layla Brígido has known that she has had fibromyalgia for four years. “I was in a lot of pain, I slept poorly, I had a lot of stiffness, nausea, a little dizziness, irritable bowel syndrome and unusual fatigue,” she recalls.

Today the symptoms follow and appear, but in a more punctual and less intense way, according to her. “With all these years of treatment and I include therapy in that, things are very different from 2018. I managed to stay more stable, the pain has interfered less with my daily life and, because I have a flexible routine, I can adjust when I need to. , my whole routine was based on my level of pain, it was all very unstable and frustrating”, he says.

On mental health and fibromyalgia, Layla realizes she has more sensitivity. “Initially, the pain makes me a little upset, but there comes a point when it stresses me out, I get more irritated, more nervous, because it is a huge physical and emotional exhaustion to deal with constant and strong pain! It ends up being a dilemma because the pain messes with emotions and emotions can also affect and interfere with pain”, he explains.

Today, Layla, who is in psychotherapy, is able to deal with the situation better. “I learned to understand this feeling and not to invalidate its existence. I am human, I also need to allow myself to feel it and not want to smother it, right? But I also try to bring a little lightness so that the focus is not only on the pain, which doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist, but it makes me see possibilities to deal with it”, he concludes.

Causes and main symptoms

The causes of the disease are multifactorial. The diagnosis has hereditary, emotional and environmental influence. “As the main hypothesis, based on scientific studies in the area of ​​neuroscience, it is observed that the factor ‘chronic daily stress’ and, especially, the way we react to emotional stress triggers brain neuroplasticity (change in neuron connections)”, he explains. Levi Jales Neto, rheumatologist at the São Camilo SP Hospital Network.

The clinical picture reduces neurotransmitters such as serotonin, norepinephrine and dopamine, which causes a drop in these people’s pain threshold, making them more sensitive to painful stimuli.

The main symptoms of fibromyalgia are: chronic diffuse muscle pain associated with fatigue, depression and sleep disturbance, but other symptoms may be associated, such as migraine, irritable bowel syndrome, paresthesias, tinnitus and vertigo.

As there are no laboratory tests that complement the diagnosis, many patients suffer from prejudice. “It’s very exhausting for the person who goes through a real marathon until diagnosed. In addition to the humiliation of often being called ‘Maria das Dores’ and family members think she is inventing diseases”, emphasizes the doctor in Psychology Magda Pearson.

Early diagnosis is difficult because, in the assessment of rheumatologist Levi Jales Neto, this is a disease that goes unnoticed due to lack of knowledge. To arrive at fibromyalgia, specialists perform a clinical evaluation, with a combination of symptoms and physical examination of the painful points.

“Excluding associated diseases, such as autoimmune rheumatic diseases, is essential for a correct diagnosis. Therefore, it is important to seek medical attention when these symptoms persist for more than 3 months so that an early investigation is possible”, concludes the rheumatologist.

emotional side

Imagine feeling intense body pain 24 hours a day? This is the routine of patients who have fibromyalgia. And to be like this, as we mentioned at the beginning of the report, is to feel, at times, unable to perform the most basic tasks of everyday life.

“This condition can lead to depression and anxiety disorders. This is due to the chronicity of the pain and the difficult diagnosis that, from the medical clinic, always involves a psychological aspect. So, the patient, sometimes, blames himself for having the fibromyalgia, as if something there was his responsibility”, analyzes neuropsychologist Fábio Roesler. For him, in addition to the specialist doctor, it is necessary to seek the help of a neurologist and psychologist, as it is a multidisciplinary treatment.

According to Magda Pearson, taking care of your mental health helps you cope with physical symptoms. “And they usually appear after the person goes through a psychological trauma or situation of permanent stress. The intense pain leads the person to have sleep disorders, intense fatigue and sometimes cognitive changes. psychotherapy is fundamental. Not only to work with psychological traumas, but also for the acceptance and coping caused by this syndrome”, he says.

To talk more about the emotional side of fibromyalgia, the report by Estadão interviewed the psychologist, coordinator of Psychology at the Pain League at the USP School of Medicine and collaborator of the HC-FMUSP Pain Group. She is also the author of the book Psychology of Pain. Check out:

Patients with fibromyalgia suffer from chronic joint pain. How can this physical state mess with people’s emotional side?

The lack of physical indicators and information about the disease leads many to go through a true “via crucis” through the offices of several professionals before obtaining adequate diagnosis and treatment. As these symptoms persist, they begin to interfere with work, family life and even leisure time for these people.

At first, the patient’s situation causes feelings of concern and solidarity in those around him, however, as the condition continues, it results in social discredit on the part of friends, relatives and even some professionals. The delay in obtaining an effective diagnosis and/or therapy means that times that were previously dedicated to other activities begin to be used for consultations, exams, therapeutic sessions, etc.; the concern with physical health starts to occupy an increasing space; medium and long-term life projects begin to be questioned and, in some cases, paralyzed.

Fibromyalgia slowly becomes part of life and interferes and changes the organization of the patient’s daily life. Constantly frustrated expectations of healing result in resentment and lower and lower tolerance thresholds for frustration and pain. Some patients become agitated and aggressive, others passive and alienated. Magical fantasies of healing appear, or the fear of being suffering from some terrible and incurable disease. Anxiety and hostility are constant, depression and helplessness as well – and with that new factors arise that maintain or worsen the FMS framework.

How can the diagnosis of a person with fibromyalgia influence family dynamics? And how can families get involved to help this patient?

Disability, changing roles, and possible financial problems caused by chronic pain in one family member may adversely affect the others. When one of the family members is limited or disabled by pain, the tasks and responsibilities that were previously assigned will need to be redistributed, which may result in overload for other members or in different conflicts. This will alter the balance of family dynamics to a greater or lesser degree and may result in stress and illness for other individuals in the family.

In some families the painful condition of one of its members can play a stabilizing role as it becomes a useful resource for escaping or avoiding family conflicts. The time and energy dedicated to the problem of pain are like alibis that justify and legitimize the postponement and avoidance of facing other aspects of life and human relationships. In many of these families, caring for one of their members may be the only way to continue functioning.

In your opinion, could emotional distress be one of the causative agents of the disease?

The etiology of fibromyalgia is still unclear. Most patients cannot reliably identify any events that may have initiated their symptoms; when they do, they refer to viral infections, physical and/or emotional trauma and even changes in the use of certain medications. However, none of these factors has been proven to be a responsible cause of fibromyalgia. It is more likely that the psychological changes are consequences of chronic pain and that the presence of an abnormal psychological situation is not a requirement for the development of the syndrome.

What is the importance of mental health care in this clinical situation? And where to look for help?

People with fibromyalgia appear to be healthy, but they are not, and they are not “sick” enough to convince themselves and others of their condition. Psychologically, they find themselves trapped in a painless past, to which they cannot return, but which they also do not wish to abandon. Over time, this situation of ambiguity results in losses, wear and tear and frustrated attempts to rescue their own identity.

Mental health care in FMS is essential because the psychic suffering of these people is solitary, deep and tends to worsen over time. Help can be obtained through mental health professionals specializing in pain, through specific programs carried out in teaching hospitals and school psychological clinics. Some support groups for people with FMS have emerged spontaneously, usually at the initiative of the patients themselves.

