Food and libido: expert explains foods that stimulate sex hormones | Gardenia Cavalcanti

Food and libido – expert explains foods that stimulate sex hormones disclosure

Food is everything, isn’t it? We are what we eat. Our health depends on our choices and we can improve the functioning of our body and hormones. Libido, sometimes low, can be associated with many factors such as stress, fatigue, depression, among others. Nutritionist Alice Paiva, from the Slim Santé clinic, reveals the foods that increase libido the most. Check it out!

70% cocoa chocolate – The higher the percentage of cocoa, the more there will be stimulation of the release of Serotonin neurotransmitter that provides the sensation of pleasure, Phenylethylamine also known as “passion hormone” and Alkaloid a stimulant that enhances libido. The stimulation of cocoa in all these neurotransmitters potentiates and increases libido.

Peanut – Peanuts are rich in arginine, which participates in the production of nitric oxide, a compound that is involved in blood vasodilation, stimulating sexual appetite, lubrication and erections of Organs sexual organs.

Peruvian stretcher – Peruvian maca is a tuber that acts as a powerful sexual stimulant, as it acts on the hypothalamus and adrenal gland, which stimulates the production of sex hormones, resulting in increased libido.

oysters – They are sources of zinc, phosphorus and iodine, nutrients that are related to the production of sex hormones such as testosterone, a hormone that is totally related to libido.

chilli pepper – Rich in capsaicin, a substance that stimulates sexual hormones and promotes the dilation of blood vessels present in Organs sexual organs. It also stimulates the release of serotonin, which increases the feeling of pleasure.

According to the nutritionist, it is necessary that you have a daily consumption of at least one of these foods to generate a potentiation of the production of sex hormones. Each one has a function in our body, however, they all stimulate the same way which is to act on the hypothalamus and adrenal stimulating sex hormones and well being.

“A diet low in antioxidants, ariginine, zinc and magnesium will cause the stimulation of sex hormones and hormones that stimulate pleasure to be impacted, generating a drop in libido. Therefore, investing in these foods is the differential”, says Alice.

Take care and don’t forget: every day we can improve our life in every aspect.