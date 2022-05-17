Fraud scheme used by scammers in “Popular Pharmacy” is discovered by app

Fantástico presented the result of a journalistic investigation, carried out by reporter Giovani Grizotti, in which a little-known problem was highlighted: the use of someone else’s CPFs by criminals to withdraw medicines by the ”Popular Pharmacy”. The discovery was made through the ConectSUS app, used as proof of doses of the vaccine against Covid-19.

During the report, Brazilians report that when using the application they discovered a new tab that showed the history of care in the public network and a part of medicines, in which they showed withdrawals of medicines they had never taken, even in other states.

“It says that I took the medication in Sidrolândia, Mato Grosso do Sul. But I never set foot in Mato Grosso. I don’t have any relatives there either”, says a tax analyst, who lives in São Paulo, to Fantástico.

“What is impressive is the amount of medication withdrawal in my CPF, 800 units of one medication, plus 420 of another”, says another victim.

This fraud used by scammers reveals something much bigger, the buying and selling of “popular pharmacies”. Acquired by organizations solely to apply fraud, they released false information into the system using the CPF of third parties. A gang from Goiás that operated with phantom pharmacies is investigated by the Federal Police and embezzled around R$10 million.

The Ministry of Health says that the guidance for those who discovered that their CPF was used in irregular withdrawals of medicines is to seek the ombudsman of the Unified Health System. After the interview of Fantástico with the director of Denasus (National Audit Department of the SUS), the Ministry of Health announced that the new inspection model has already entered into force.