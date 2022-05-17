French prime minister resigns | World

French Prime Minister Jean Castex told AFP that on Monday he presented his long-awaited resignation to President Emmanuel Macron, who is expected to announce his successor in the coming hours.

“I have just presented my letter of resignation,” the head of government said after meeting for an hour with Macron at the Élysée Palace.

According to people close to the president, a woman could succeed Castex.

His measures pave the way for a cabinet overhaul widely expected by President Emmanuel Macron after his re-election in April, Reuters reported.

Emmanuel Macron in his victory speech, April 24, 2022

The French head of state said he is looking for a prime minister with a green and social personality. policy credentials.

His allies have said he is likely to nominate a woman, which would be the first since Edith Cresson briefly held the post during the presidency of Socialist leader François Mitterrand in the early 1990s.

French Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne leaves the Elysee presidential palace in Paris

Current Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne, 61, is widely expected to get the job.

A career bureaucrat, before joining Macron’s government he served several ministers in the Socialist Party, Borne had a brief stint as environment minister in 2019 – when she pushed bicycle-friendly policies.