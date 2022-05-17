GTA Online is Sumol’s gateway to the metaverse

Sumol has announced a new initiative through which it joins companies that seek to bridge the gap between the physical and the online, through the Metaverse and with the help of Grand Theft Auto Online, one of the most popular games in the world.

As revealed in the press release, Sumol will make its presence in GTA Online through a local server, where it will pass the message that “Drinking Sumol refreshes and removes stress from the character”, so that you feel in the digital world the desire to drink and still visit one of the mobile homes to get something to eat.

One of the brand’s biggest efforts is even the in-game purchases that physically materialize.

“Players can buy Sumol at the Saborista store and receive it at home. For a unique experience, Sumol will create exclusive limited-edition Sumol X skins. When purchased in-game, the skins will materialize into real t-shirts that players can receive in home.”

A Sumol Summer Fest is still being prepared on the beach with one of the festival’s DJs and Sumol even says that the presence in the digital world, where young people spend most of their time, will be part of their promotional efforts.

Sumol comes to GTA Online through a partnership established with the Braga company Nobel Actus Lda, which proposed the idea and integrated the Sumol brand and the Saborista store into the game, through the OFFSET | On the Bankz RP.

You can find out more through the dedicated page.