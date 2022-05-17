Hapvida (HAPV3) has a loss of BRL 182 million in the 1st quarter – Money Times

The medical group and health insurance hapvida (HAPV3) had a consolidated net loss of 182 million reais in the first quarter, reversing a positive performance of 152 million obtained a year earlier, according to a balance sheet released this Monday.

The numbers include data from the NotreDame Intermedica (GDIN3), rival merged into Hapvida in mid-February of this year.

The company determined an operating result measured by profit before fees, taxesadjusted depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of 414 million reais from January to March, down 11.3% in annual comparison.

Analysts, on average, expected Hapvida to present an Ebitda of 713 million reais, according to data from the Refinitiv.

Hapvida shares were among the biggest drops of the day, ending down 2.2%, while Ibovespa (IBOV) rose 1.22%.

Total claims, an important performance indicator for a group of health plans, soared 11.3 percentage points in the quarter over a year earlier, to 76.9%.

Intermédica’s indicator stood at 83%, considering February and March, while the Hapvida index alone rose 5.9 points, to 71.4%.

