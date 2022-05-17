Health units continue with vaccination against Covid-19 this Tuesday – Vitória da Conquista City Hall

Vaccination against Covid-19 continues, this Tuesday (17), with all doses, for children, adults, elderly and immunosuppressed, in health units, from 8 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4 pm, except in some cases. of them, who work at different hours, with the distribution of service vouchers.

Vaccination for adolescents, pregnant women, puerperal women and the 2nd dose of Pfizer is still suspended, as the vaccines from this manufacturer, allowed for vaccination of these groups, are out of stock at the city’s Cold Network. The SMS still awaits replacement of doses, by the Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab), but there is still no forecast.

Children’s audience – At the Régis Pacheco Health Unit, children from 5 to 11 years old can be vaccinated with the 1st dose, in addition to the 2nd dose of Pfizer or Coronavac, from 6 to 11 years old, both with scheduled return until the 17th of May. Vaccination takes place from 8 am to 5:30 pm, with no lunch break.

Elderly and immunosuppressed – For both groups, vaccination will take place between 8 am and 12 pm and 2 pm and 4 pm, at the Morada dos Pássaros, Urbis V and Miro Cairo units; from 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm, at USF Urbis VI; and from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm at the Solange Hortélio and Vila América units.

The 4th dose will be for the elderly aged 70 years or older and immunosuppressed patients over 18 years of age, who took the three previous doses until January 17 (four-month interval). For immunosuppressed patients who took the 2nd dose until March 21 (56-day interval) there will also be a 3rd dose.





Adults – For those who took the 2nd dose until January 17, the 3rd dose will be available at the health units Vila Serrana, Miro Cairo, Patagonia, Urbis V and Recanto das Águas, in both shifts. In the Nova Cidade and Pedrinhas units, vaccination takes place only in the morning; and at the Urbis VI unit, vaccination is from 1:30 pm to 5 pm.

At the Nossa Senhora Aparecida unit, you will have the 1st dose of adults who have not yet been vaccinated and the 2nd dose of AstraZeneca/Fiocruz or Coronavac/Butantan, with a scheduled return until the 18th of May. For those who took the single dose of Janssen, until March 17, you can complete the vaccination schedule with the booster dose at USF Solange Hortélio, from 2 pm to 4 pm.