Hepatitis in children of unknown origin has a case ruled out in PE; diagnosis is chikungunya | Pernambuco

One of the three suspected cases of hepatitis in children of unknown origin investigated in Pernambuco was ruled out by the government. The State Department of Health (SES-PE) reported, this Monday (16), that the 14-year-old, resident of the Sertão, was diagnosed with chikungunya. The other two incidents are still under investigation.

On April 27, faced with the mysterious outbreak of hepatitis in children in Europe and the United States (USA), the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance of Pernambuco (Cievs-PE) issued a warning note guiding the entire health network, including public and private units.

Through a note, the State Department of Health reported that the case of the teenager, released on May 10, was discarded by the Ministry of Health.

The young man, a resident of Salgueiro, was hospitalized at Hospital Getúlio Vargas (HGV), in the capital, and was transferred to Hospital Universitário Oswaldo Cruz (Huoc). This occurrence was the second reported in Pernambuco.

The cases of a 1-year-old boy, the first reported in Pernambuco, and a 3-year-old girl, the third record, are still under investigation.

The 1-year-old boy, from Toritama, in Agreste, went to the Mestre Vitalino Hospital (HMV), in Caruaru, in the same region, and has already been discharged.

The girl, from Glória do Goitá, in Zona da Mata, remains hospitalized at the Instituto de Medicina Integral Professor Fernando Figueira (Imip), in Recife, awaiting “complementary tests”.

Also according to the government, the “investigations of the two cases depend on laboratory analysis of tests for viral hepatitis, agents possibly related to this type of hepatitis and other diseases, as well as epidemiological investigations carried out in the cities of residence of the patients”.

The state reported that it met with representatives of the Pernambuco Pediatric Society (Sopepe) to discuss cases and define care and surveillance flows.

Notifications of suspected cases must be made by email [email protected] or by telephone (81) 3184-0191 and 99488-4267 (for health professionals).

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Tuesday (10) that 348 probable cases of a mysterious hepatitis had been recorded in 20 countries.

The disease especially affects children and the analysis of its possible link with the adenovirus and the Covid-19 infection has been accelerated. In Brazil, at least 16 cases are investigated (see video below).

Second largest lethal infectious disease in the world, behind only tuberculosis, hepatitis is inflammation of the liver.

In addition to Pernambuco, cases were recorded in Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Espírito Santo and Santa Catarina.

