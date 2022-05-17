‘Horrifying’, says woman after paying BRL 1,700 for eyebrow procedure

Crystal Weinstock, 35, who lives in Texas (USA), underwent an artificial eyebrow filling procedure. For this, the woman spent US$ 340 (R$ 1.7 thousand). But she got the desired result. The information is from Universe.















“As a busy mom, I realized I spent a lot of time trying to fill in and get my brows the right shape. I thought the procedure would be a good idea.”

She stated that the first session of the procedure was performed in November 2021. However, Crystal had a bleeding problem and the ink did not set.

So the following month, she held the second session. “The bleeding continued, but this time we continued the procedure hoping that the pigmentation would stay in the skin. I left the session happy with the shape of my brow, but the pigment didn’t stay in it again.”

Then, the professional suggested the technique of “nanoblanding” (increase of the eyebrows).

“I said that I just wanted to fill in my eyebrows, I didn’t want to increase them. They made sure they wouldn’t get thicker. I was excited and couldn’t wait any longer to see the result,” she said.

In April of this year, Crystal did another session. However, she realized that something had gone wrong when the professional took a while to finish the procedure and asked her not to get angry, as it was reversible.

“When I looked in the mirror, I couldn’t believe what I saw. It was terrifying.”

Now, Crystal has to travel to a specialist clinic in California to have the ink removed from her eyebrows. As the place is four thousand kilometers from her house, she created a virtual crowdfunding to raise money. The New York Post reported that she has already raised US$ 2,100 (just over R$ 10,000).