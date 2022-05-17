Hospital and doctor will compensate for failure that caused child’s death

The death of a child amounts to indemnifiable moral injury. This is how the 3rd Chamber of Private Law of the São Paulo Court of Justice understood the conviction of a hospital and a doctor for failures in care that led to the death of an 8-year-old boy, the authors’ son.

Hospital and doctor must compensate for failure that caused child's death



According to the records, the family sought the hospital on two occasions, where they were treated by the same doctor. The child was diagnosed with an intestinal problem, received medication and was released. However, the pain did not stop and the boy returned to the hospital for the third time.

As his condition worsened, the boy had to be transferred to a larger hospital, but died on the way due to cardiac arrest. The family then sued the Judiciary against the hospital and the first-aid doctor. The action was upheld in the first instance.

In maintaining the sentence, the rapporteur, judge Donegá Morandini, highlighted the joint responsibility of the hospital and the doctor who attended the authors’ son. “The initial care was inadequate in view of the severity of the condition displayed, imposing, according to the expert report, the transfer of the child to a hospital with greater resources”, he said.

According to the magistrate, the expertise made it clear that the patient did not receive adequate initial treatment and that there was excessive delay in his removal to a larger hospital. The expertise, according to Morandini, was not contested by evidence presented by the defendants.

“The appellant physician, by the report, in failing to adequately treat the patient, was not diligent and, at the same time, disregarded the prudence required by delaying in removing him to another larger hospital. On the other hand, the responsibility of hospitals for doctors’ actions or omissions is solidary and objective”, he added.

The death of a child, the rapporteur continued, constitutes indemnifiable moral damage. For him, the compensation of BRL 100,000, of which BRL 50,000 for each parent, was correctly arbitrated in the first degree. The decision was made unanimously.

Process 1003065-25.2017.8.26.0637