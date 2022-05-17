How should you store your toothbrushes? With or without cover? – Metro World News Brazil

Oral hygiene is important and should be taken seriously like any other health care. Brushing your teeth not only prevents bad breath, but also keeps your teeth and gums healthy, preventing infections and bacteria. Therefore, for hygiene to be correct, the object you use for cleaning must also be ‘healthy’, so that the accumulation of microorganisms does not cause problems such as gingivitis and caries.

Therefore, in addition to brushing your teeth correctly and frequently, the place where the brush will be is also important and can interfere with the life of the item, as well as preventing it from being contaminated by external bacteria.

It is common to find several videos on social networks showing how the toothbrush should be stored. In this text published on the Meganotícias website (in Spanish), the case of content on TikTok is cited where a health professional compared the accumulation of bacteria on a toothbrush that is stored with or without a cap. In the video, the use of a cover or cap is recommended, however, users of the application quickly realized a mistake made by the professional: the samples with which the bacteria cultures were collected used the object after brushing their teeth, so microorganisms would be present. anyway and the lid wouldn’t make any difference.

What do dentists say?

“The ideal thing is not to put a lid on when staying in your house, as the accumulated moisture favors the proliferation of microorganisms”, explained the dentist. Macarena Sanchez. The specialist also says that in order to store your toothbrush properly, you should always keep it vertically and out of contact with other brushes.

However, there are conditions where a cap can be used on the item, particularly if transporting the brush. In these situations, you should wait for the brush to be completely dry before covering it, explained the specialist. One last tip is that it should always be rinsed after use and changed every 3 months or even before, in case you notice that the brush is not looking good.

