Influenza vaccination campaign has new audience

Credit: Disclosure

The Municipal Health Department, through the Department of Health Surveillance, informs that from this Monday, 16), truck drivers, road collective transport workers, port workers, security and rescue forces, armed forces, prison system, population deprived of liberty and adolescents under socio-educational measures, can now look for units to receive immunization against Influenza.

Also part of the priority group are people aged 60 and over, health professionals, children aged 6 months to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days, pregnant women and mothers.

In São Carlos, 30,625 doses have already been applied against Influenza, which corresponds to a vaccination coverage of 40.1%; 2,950 doses were administered to health workers (31%), 23,788 doses were administered to the elderly (53.9%), 2,439 doses to children (17.9%), 304 doses to pregnant women (13.5%), 37 doses in postpartum women (10%), 349 doses in teachers (7.6%) and 737 doses in people with comorbidities.

The flu vaccine is being applied in all 23 family health units (USF’s) and in the 12 basic health units from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 4 pm. The trivalent influenza vaccine is composed of the H1N1, strain B and H3N2 viruses, of the Darwin subtype, which caused the outbreaks located at the end of last year.

Read too

Latest news