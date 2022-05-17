Influenza vaccine has membership of only 40% of the target audience in the state of SP | Sao Paulo

Vaccination against the influenza virus (flu) had adhesion of only 40% of the target audience in the state of São Paulo until this Monday (16). The expectation is to vaccinate 12.7 million people, but so far only 5.1 million of this public has taken the vaccine.
In the capital, adherence to vaccination is even lower: only 35% of the public has already taken the vaccine. In some audiences, coverage is less than 20%.
You can be vaccinated against the flu:
- road public transport workers;
- port workers;
- truck drivers;
- security and rescue force professionals;
- armed forces;
- prison system staff;
- prison population;
- adolescents and young people under socio-educational measures;
- In addition to elderly people over 60, teachers, pregnant women and women who have just given birth, children aged 6 months to 5 years, indigenous people, people with disabilities and comorbidities.
Elective groups for vaccination against the influenza virus (influenza) — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
Caregiver Aline do Amaral took her daughter Isabela to get vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella and also took the opportunity to get the flu vaccine this Monday (16).
“It is important, I have always vaccinated Isabela. She doesn’t have an overdue vaccine and it’s very important for my baby’s health. But the heart is broken, it makes you want to cry together, right, daughter? It’s important, especially since she’s going to school now, so I have to do everything I can to make sure she’s okay. Even not to pass it on to other children and also to protect her.”
According to infectious disease specialist Marco Aurélio Sáfadi, with the easing of measures and the arrival of the cold months, cases of flu can happen again more often.
“Some points are important to remember. We started to see the increase in the number of cases of Covid-19, so if we eventually have the arrival of the influenza virus, it could mean an overload in health facilities with an impact on the population. So it’s all the more reason to highlight the importance of keeping ourselves vaccinated and protected against flu complications,” he says.
With the beginning of the last stage of the campaign, the expectation is to increase vaccination coverage throughout the state.