initial village is recreated in EU 5 and result is great

Dozens of versions of Skyrim have been released in recent years by Bethesda, but these remasters have brought little graphical innovation. With the release of Unreal Engine 5, have you ever wondered what the game would look like on the next-gen engine? Christian Gomm, environment artist at Myrkur Games, thought of this and recreated some early locations from the adventure, including the iconic Riverwood.

The production was published on Reddit recently, but has been on YouTube since December of last year. The place turned out really amazing, and Gomm redid Riverwood with great care to detail. The set of quality lighting, models, materials and textures gave another “face” to the place.

It’s notable that the graphics are so well crafted at this level, but there’s also a good nostalgia involved in seeing so many familiar places with this bold look.

The action RPG developed by Bethesda was released in November 2011 and has gained a legion of fans over the last decade. During its trajectory, several versions were released for many different consoles. But one thing is for sure: Skyrim is still surprising.

Horses were almost cut from Skyrim, devs reveal

Can you imagine exploring the entire Skyrim map without a horse? Know that it almost happened. In a documentary to celebrate 10 years in 2021, a dev reported that the “pocotó” barely made it to the game. Check out the details!