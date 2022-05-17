iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, macOS 12.4, watchOS 8.6 and tvOS 15.5 are released! [atualizado: links]

After the recent release of RC versions (Release Candidate)Apple today released new versions of its operating systems: the iOS 15.5 (compilation 19F77 ), The iPadOS 15.5 (ditto), the macOS Monterey 12.4 ( 21F79 ), The watchOS 8.6 ( 19T572 ) it’s the tvOS 15.5 ( 19L570 ).

In addition to the above systems, Apple also made available the new version (15.5) of the HomePod (compilation 19L570 ) It’s from Xcode 13.4 ( 13F17a ).

Let’s check out what’s new in them!

What’s New in iOS/iPadOS 15.5

As we’ve been reporting in recent months, iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 come with small improvements — unlike the previous version, which brought some very interesting features.

In addition to the ability to send and request payments from the Apple Pay Cash through the app Portfolio (Wallet) and a new name for the iTunes Passthe update also brought a setting to limit episodes stored in the Apple Podcasts and fixes a bug in adding people arriving or leaving in home automation.

In addition, we also have a new alert for external payments for purchases that can be made outside the App Store in “read-only” apps, and the app Home shows users of HomePods the wireless signal strength of the Wi-Fi network — and allows users to not receive Critical Alerts during Do not disturb.

iOS 15.5 includes the following improvements and bug fixes: Apple Podcasts includes a new tweak to limit episodes stored on iPhone and automatically delete older ones

Fixes an issue where house automations triggered by people arriving or leaving may fail iPadOS 15.5 includes the following improvements and bug fixes: Apple Podcasts includes a new tweak to limit episodes stored on iPhone and automatically delete older ones

As always, updates also include traditional security fixes.

What’s New in macOS 12.4

macOS Monterey 12.4, meanwhile, also includes the new setting to limit episodes stored in Apple Podcasts and automatically delete old ones, as well as support for Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5 — which will come as a separate update and refine camera settings.

In addition, Apple released a new wallpaper to celebrate the monitor’s arrival and removed the “beta” label from the feature. Universal Control.

macOS Monterey 12.4 includes improvements to Apple Podcasts and bug fixes: Apple Podcasts includes a new tweak to limit episodes stored on Mac and automatically delete older ones

Support for Firmware Update 15.5 for Studio Display, available as a separate update, refines camera adjustments including improved noise reduction, contrast and framing

Apple also today released macOS Big Sur 11.6.6 (build 20G624 ) and a security update for macOS Catalina 10.15.7 ( 19H1922 ), which certainly include the same security fixes as macOS Monterey 12.4.

What’s New in watchOS 8.6

As for Apple’s smart watch operating system, we have the arrival of support for Apple ECG in Mexico, as well as support for irregular heart rhythm notifications.

watchOS 8.6 includes new features, improvements and bug fixes such as: ECG app support on Apple Watch Series 4 and later in Mexico

Support for irregular heartbeat notifications in Mexico

You can check the security fixes for the update on this page.

What about tvOS 15.5?

As usual, Apple did not disclose the changelog of the Apple TV OS. Apparently, based on the beta versions, the update doesn’t bring any relevant news, having only general improvements and minor bug fixes.

What tvOS 15.5 brings, yes, are numerous important security fixes.

How to update your device?

In case you have any difficulty updating, we have some articles showing how to update iOS/iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS.

Don’t forget to tell us how your devices are doing after the update. 😜

update, by Eduardo Marques05/16/2022 at 19:00

Here are iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 links for those who prefer to manually download/install the systems.

iOS 15.5

iPadOS 15.5