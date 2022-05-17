Konami would be involved in 3 games in the franchise

The internet is being flooded (once again) with new rumors about productions related to the Silent Hill franchise. Now, the VGC, a highly credible international portal, claims that there are three games in development right now — apparently all backed by Konami.

As reported earlier, insiders Jeff Grubb and NateTheHate said that the remake of the second game would be in the works at The Medium’s Bloober Team. Last week, the leaker Dusk Golem shared several images of an alleged game in the series – with two new photos appearing this Monday (16).

According to the VGC, this corroborates what the site has heard from its sources. The remake would have reworked AI, puzzles, new endings and would come with a temporary exclusivity to PlayStation consoles. It is worth remembering: in 2021, the Polish producer closed a “strategic partnership” with Konami months after announcing work on a “famous IP”.

The VGC understands that Konami would be in talks with several studios in recent months to revive Silent Hill. According to the portal, the third IP-related project could be a smaller, episodic series of “stories”.

The sources say that Until Dawn’s Supermassive Games has already been involved in negotiations for that third project — which eventually evolved into The Dark Pictures anthology games.

Now, Annapurna Interactive, the publisher behind titles like Sayonara Wild Hearts and Outer Wilds, may have taken on this endeavor. But there is a catch. According to the website:

However, they said that many studios were involved in proposals for Silent Hill, and it’s possible that Annapurna was simply one of those discussions, not a project that ended up being approved.

Leaked photos of the supposed Silent Hill could be PT-style demo

Lastly, the site suggests that the footage leaked by Dusk Golem last week could be from a PT-style teaser, codenamed “Sakura.” The title “must debut as a free digital title to build anticipation for larger projects”, in the portal’s words.

Is Konami preparing something for the Summer Game Fest in early June? Comment your expectations below!