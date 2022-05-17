Lack of medicines affects public and private networks in São Paulo and worries other cities in Brazil – Notícias

The lack of medicines in hospitals – both public and private – draws attention in the state of São Paulo and turns on the alert. According to Cosems/SP (Council of Municipal Health Secretaries of the State of São Paulo), municipalities claim the lack of at least 43 drugs, which has caused the postponement of elective surgeries, which were resumed after the drop in cases. of Covid-19.

The list ranges from antibiotics such as clindamycin and piperacillin sodium; analgesics and anti-inflammatories, such as dipyrone, ketoprofen and dexamethasone; to the anesthetic bupivacaine; and even saline.

In a press release, the São Paulo agency informed that the Ministry of Health and Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) responded to Conasems (National Council of Health Departments) that the causes indicated for the problem are disorganization of the production system after the pandemic, lack of inputs, shortage of raw materials, lack of packaging and increased demand.

The State Department of Health denies that there is interruption of surgeries. “Procedures were not interrupted due to lack of medication in the state public network, despite the difficulty in purchasing some items, due to the unavailability of products on the market. The state units maintain strategies so that no patient is left without adequate care and medication”, reported in note.





national problem

According to Wilames Freire Bezerra, president of Consamens, the lack reported in São Paulo is already noticed in other cities and the concern is great.

“We are receiving manifestations from many municipalities in the country. I asked my team to carry out a survey to have a more accurate diagnosis. and that worries us”, warns Bezerra.

The SindHosp (Union of Hospitals, Clinics and Laboratories of the State of São Paulo) released this Tuesday (17) a survey carried out between April 29 and May 12, showing that 55% of private hospitals in the state suffer from lack of medicines.

Among the drugs that are most in short supply or with stock below the safety level are: Dipyrone (25%), Dramamin B6 (18%) and Neostgmine (17%).

The causes pointed out by the 76 establishments consulted, representing 1,518 ICU beds and 5,725 clinical beds, are the increase in the price of medicines, pointed out by 30% of the hospitals; followed by lack or difficulty in acquiring drugs, for 25% of those surveyed. Only 14% of them do not face a shortage of treatments for patients.

Attention is drawn to the lack of dipyrone in the entire health network. According to Wilames, Teuto, the pharmaceutical industry, has stopped production and is affecting distribution.

“One company [Teuto] dominates 50% of the market [de dipirona]. This company has decided that it will no longer manufacture. The distributors that won the bids to supply the municipalities are no longer able to buy dipyrone”, explains the president of Conasems.

And he adds: “We have already had meetings with the Ministry of Health, mainly discussing the issue of dipyrone. Our objective is for the Ministry of Health to regulate this market.

In a note sent to R7the laboratory explained why it suspended production of the drug.



“Laboratorio Teuto clarifies that this decision was taken unfortunately, due to the costs of productive inputs having increased greatly, which made it impossible to maintain its manufacture and commercialization at the price approved by the Medicines Market Regulation Chamber – CMED.



However, the Company will take the administrative measures with the Medicines Market Regulation Chamber – CMED, as well as the National Health Surveillance Agency – ANVISA, so that the matter is treated with the necessary attention and the product can return to the market as soon as possible.”





Lack of active ingredients

The concern with the production of national APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients), which would reduce the Brazilian dependence on the foreign market, is also high among hospitals. About 60% of the active ingredients used in the country come from China, which is in lockdown due to the growth of Covid-19 there, and from India.

Francisco Balestrin, president of SindHosp, will deliver this Tuesday to the governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia, a proposal to increase API production in the state.

“It is necessary to define the field of health as a priority for the economic development of the state of São Paulo. Our objective in the proposal is to reduce, in two years, by 30% the dependence on raw materials of external origin for pharmaceuticals”, he said.

Sindufarma (Pharmaceutical Products Industry Union) says it has no reports of problems with the supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients. In a note sent to R7the entity spoke out.



“A quick survey by the Pharmaceutical Products Industry Union (Sindusfarma) among some large associated pharmaceutical industries found that most of the companies consulted are with normal production and distribution of antibiotics.



Some companies reported a significant increase in demand for certain antibiotics and a shortage of imported active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) used in their composition, but reported that they are increasing production and looking for new suppliers to serve the market. “

The obligation to purchase medicines to serve the public network belongs to the states and municipalities. The Ministry of Health has the power to regulate the market through purchases and imports in emergency cases, but it is not responsible for supplying drugs to the federative units.

THE R7 asked for the positioning of the folder on the topic, but received no response.



