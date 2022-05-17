Learn how you can reverse memory problems

Memory is a fundamental part that transmits to ourselves who we were, who we are and who we will be. All the information acquired, stored and consulted whenever we need it is possible due to the existence of connections made through neurons or nerve cells present in our brain.

See too: 5 ways to reduce the chances of cardiovascular disease

When a person has recurring small forgetfulness or has difficulty remembering facts and events that he used to remember, it can mean the beginning of a problem related to the functioning of the brain.

What are the most common causes of memory loss?

There are many causes that can cause memory loss, including:

Depression;

Vitamin deficiency;

hypothyroidism;

Insanity; and

Alzheimer’s.

Other factors that affect the memorization process are when neurological diseases, metabolic problems, excessive alcohol consumption, psychological disorders, excessive medication, smoking, illicit drugs and excess caffeine occur.

How to identify the symptoms caused by memory loss?

When a person has trouble remembering which day of the week, month or year it is, one needs to be alert.

Another fact that happens quite often is forgetting paths you used to follow, or having difficulty formulating sentences in conversations due to difficulty remembering common words, loss of objects inside the house, repeating stories that you have already told several times or even repeating comments.

Usually, the person does not realize that they are experiencing these symptoms, often it is necessary to have the appointment of another person closer. However, there are people who begin to notice that their skills are impaired, as it directly impacts their productivity when performing a certain task.

In all cases, seeking medical help is essential for proper treatment.

Is it possible to reverse memory loss?

Everything will depend on the medical analysis that must be done as soon as you notice that the problem is getting worse in a way that impacts the patient’s quality of life and well-being.

There are studies that show that choosing a healthier way of life, through a menu composed of natural foods, in addition to physical activities, reading and relaxation can prevent the occurrence of memory loss.

Memory loss, when related to nutritional deficit, can be reversed through vitamin B12 supplementation. Other problems, such as hypothyroidism, can be treated through thyroid hormone supplementation, as well as problems related to depression that require specific treatment on a case-by-case basis.

It is worth remembering that only a doctor through clinical and laboratory tests is able to evaluate, diagnose and suggest the best treatment.

However, we know that adopting a healthy lifestyle can combat and prevent the problem in the long term.