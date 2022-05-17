Mammography Cart is at Largo do Rosário, in Mogi das Cruzes, until next Friday

The services provided by the Mammography Cart, of the State Program “Mulheres de Peito”, will be carried out in Mogi das Cruzes until next Friday (20). The services are taking place at the mobile unit installed in Largo do Rosário, in the central region of the city.

The action is carried out from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm, with a capacity for up to 50 patients. Women between the ages of 50 and 69 can have a mammogram without having to schedule or request a doctor. Just present the personal document and SUS Card.

Women aged between 35 and 49 and over 70 years old can also go through the service, as long as they present the medical request for the exam, ID card and SUS card.

The Mammography Cart “Mulheres de Peito” aims to facilitate women’s access to mammography in the age group with the highest incidence, promoting early diagnosis of breast cancer. Patients leave the exam with the images in hand, in addition to a username and password to access the report. For altered results, the program team itself will contact the patient for the necessary referrals.

According to the municipal administration, the municipality also has options for mammography and other diagnostic or complementary tests that must be requested by the attending physician. When in doubt, the patient can consult the nurse at the unit closest to her home and obtain guidance on examination or consultation, depending on the need.

