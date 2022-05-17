Metropolitan Region of Campinas closes quarter with the highest number of health plan beneficiaries in 7 years | Campinas and Region

The Metropolitan Region of Campinas (RMC) registered, in the first quarter, the highest number of beneficiaries of private health plans in seven years. According to data from the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), from January to March, there were 1,407,632 active usersthe highest number since the period between July and September 2015, when 1,409,985 people had contracts with operators.

In addition, it was the sixth consecutive increase since September 2020, during the period of the Covid-19 pandemic. The index registered this year is still the best for the 1st quarter also since 2015, when 1,484,117 residents of the 20 cities of the MRC were registered in private health plans. See all numbers below.

Health plan users in the RMC since 2015 Data are released by ANS every quarter Source: National Supplementary Health Agency

Data on medical-hospital plans are released every three months by the sector’s regulatory institution and the client considered during the research is the holder of the agreement, that is, he may have more people linked as dependents. The balance also corresponds to users of dental plans.

Economist Roberto Brito de Carvalho told g1 that, since the emergence of the coronavirus, health-related items have become the top priority for Brazilian families, especially those who had problems due to the disease in the most acute periods of the pandemic. In addition, there are a series of sequelae caused by the disease that the Unified Health System (SUS) has difficulty responding to.

The professor at PUC-Campinas also stated that another reason for the increase is the resumption of economic activities, which made people regain income. Therefore, with more money, people directed a part of this amount to join private health services. The greater number of formal jobs also provided the rise.

“In 2015, we were starting the process of economic crisis in Brazil. At that moment, it had not reached the level it would reach, we had levels of stability afterwards, and then we had a severe recession again. Therefore, before this year, the biggest data is from 2015. So, this condition is expected, the result of an increase in interest and an intensification of consumer habits, prioritizing health plans in their choices”, he explained.