Migraine affects 30 million Brazilians, according to WHO

(photo: Freepik) According to the World Health Organization (WHO), migraine is the sixth most disabling disease in the world and affects 30 million Brazilians. It is a headache, usually unilateral, throbbing, with a moderate to severe intensity and that worsens with routine activities. “Dragging a piece of furniture, climbing a ladder, any routine activities aggravate the pain. The crisis is accompanied by at least one of these symptoms, nausea and vomiting, photophobia (sensitivity to light) or phonophobia (sensitivity to sounds)”, explains Daniel Isoni Martins , coordinator of the Neurology Service at Hospital Vila da Serra.

What differentiates migraine from other severe disease headaches is the absence of other neurological symptoms. “In the presence of a tumor, the pain is persistent and progressive, its intensity increases over the days or months, accompanied by visual changes, speech changes, cognitive changes, changes in strength or motor changes, depending on its location. The pain of an aneurysm is, from the beginning, the worst headache the patient has in his life, it is sudden, explosive and intense, accompanied by other neurological symptoms. The headache resulting from an infection comes with an associated fever, neck stiffness”, describes the neurologist.

Daniel Isoni Martins points out that hormonal changes – in the case of women -, stress, anxiety, fasting and lack of sleep can be migraine triggers, but a series of foods and drinks also favor episodes of crisis, hence the need for medical follow-up to prophylactic treatment and attention to life habits.

“Excess of caffeine, black tea, mate tea, soft drinks, some citrus fruits (lemon, orange, pineapple, passion fruit, strawberry), tomato, yellow cheeses, milk and its derivatives, sausages (ham, salami), condiments such as soy sauce , ketchup and barbecue, industrialized products that contain monosodium glutamate, red wine, especially those with a lot of tannin, are potential causes, but it is worth remembering that the triggering factors vary from person to person”, says the doctor.

The neurologist reports that recently, new preventive treatments for acute migraine were launched on the market, which are inhibitors of the calcitonin gene (CGRP – Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide), a substance that triggers migraine attacks. Called anti-CGRP monoclonal antibodies, these drugs block the substance CGRP that is released very heavily at the beginning of a migraine attack. Among those released by Anvisa, we have erenumab, fremanezumab and galcanezumab that are administered as a subcutaneous injection, once a month and are usually used for a year”, he informs.

However, the coordinator of the Neurology Service at Hospital Vila da Serra points out that the treatment of migraine does not consist only of taking medication. “The patient needs to adopt healthy habits, improve the quality of sleep, reduce stress, do physical activity regularly, have a balanced diet”, he ponders.