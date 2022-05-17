Mogi das Cruzes maintains reference care for flu syndrome and Covid-19

The Municipal Health Department of Mogi das Cruzes reported that it maintains reference calls for cases of flu syndrome and the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in the city.

Since the beginning of May, the 24-hour Emergency Service at the Municipal Hospital of Mogi das Cruzes has resumed exclusive service for children aged 0 to 12 years, however, according to the ministry, anyone who has symptoms of flu syndrome or suspected Covid-19 can seek the health posts (UBS) Jardim Camila, Ponte Grande, Vila Suíssa and Alto Ipiranga, from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 4 pm.

The four health posts continue to treat mild cases with a doctor available and without the need for an appointment. The most serious cases or those with more intense symptoms are treated at the 24-hour UPAs of Rodeio, Oropó and Jundiapeba, and the 24-hour Emergency Service of Jardim Universo.

According to the municipal administration, all units have rapid tests and other resources for suspected cases of the new coronavirus, which are indicated as prescribed by the assistant doctor. Suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19 continue to occur and are being monitored by Epidemiological Surveillance, with support for care and treatment according to each need.

The Municipal Hospital maintains 10 beds prepared for necessary hospitalizations of Covid-19 in its contingency plan, informed the City Hall. In this case, patients are referred by the health services.

The Municipal Secretary of Health guides the maintenance of preventive care to Covid-19 and also flu and other respiratory diseases. Among the guidelines are: avoid large agglomerations, intensify hand washing and hygiene and keep environments well ventilated, increase regular consumption of water, fruits and vegetables.

The use of a face protection mask remains mandatory in health units, for patients and companions, in routine consultations, emergencies, exams and other procedures.

