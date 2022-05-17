Monkeypox: UK cases rise to 7 | Health

The UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) confirmed on Monday (16) four more cases of monkeypox in the country, and the total number of people infected with the disease rose to 7.

According to the agency, the four new cases have no known connections to previously confirmed cases.

Monkey pox: what is known about rare viral infection with two more cases in England

These most recent cases are suspected to have taken place in London, and all these patients identified as gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men.

“Due to the recent increase in cases and uncertainty about where some of these individuals acquired their infection, we are working closely with NHS (British Health Service) partners to identify whether there may have been more cases in recent weeks, as well as international partners to understand whether similar increases have occurred,” the UKHSA reported.

The UK also reported that 2 of these 4 individuals had close contact, but that as the virus does not spread easily between people, the risk to the country’s population is low.

Despite this, as the most recent cases occur in people from the LGBTQIA+ community, the country’s health agency said it advises these groups to be alert to any unusual rashes or lesions on any part of the body, especially the genitals.

This Monday, before the confirmation of new cases in London, the World Health Organization, WHO, issued an alert stating that the risk of transmission of monkeypox is minimal on British soil, but exists in Nigeria, where the source of the disease is still unknown.

Nigeria has reported cases of monkeypox since 2017. From September of that year to last April, 558 suspected cases were reported in 32 states in the country, with 241 confirmed cases and 8 deaths.

This year alone, until April 30, 46 suspected cases were reported, with 15 confirmed in seven states. No deaths were recorded in 2022.

In the UK, there have been seven previously reported cases of monkeypox – all related to travel to Nigeria. Last year, the United States also reported two human cases of the disease, both linked to travel to the African country.

Monkeypox is spread by contact and exposure to large droplets emitted by a sick person. Initial symptoms include fever, headache, muscle and back pain, swollen glands, chills, and exhaustion.

A rash may develop, usually starting on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body, particularly the hands and feet. The eruption changes and goes through different stages before finally forming a crust, which then falls off.

The period from infection to onset of symptoms – called the incubation period – is usually 6 to 13 days, but can range from 5 to 21. Milder cases may go unnoticed and pose a risk of person-to-person transmission.

The disease often resolves on its own, with symptoms usually resolving spontaneously within 14 to 21 days after infection. Symptoms can be mild or severe, and the lesions can be very itchy or painful.

It is not known which animal acts as a reservoir of the disease, but it is likely a rodent, according to the WHO. Contact with live or dead animals through hunting and consumption of wild animals or bushmeat are known risk factors.

Children are at higher risk of dying from the disease, and smallpox during pregnancy can lead to complications, congenital smallpox, or a stillborn baby.

While a vaccine has been approved – and the traditional smallpox vaccine also provides protection – these vaccines are not widely available. In addition, younger people – under the age of 40 or 50 – who have not participated in previous smallpox vaccination programs also do not have the protection that the vaccine would provide.