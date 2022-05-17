More than 15,000 residents of Balneário Camboriú are immunized against the flu

The Health Department of Balneário Camboriú has already vaccinated more than 15 thousand residents against the flu. The 24th National Influenza Vaccination Campaign (flu) is already in the second phase and continues to immunize against H1N1, H3N2 and type B strains until June 3, in the Vaccination Rooms of all Basic Health Units, from 8 am to 12:00 and from 13:30 to 17:00.

The priority groups eligible for the second stage are: Children from 6 months to under 5 years old (4 years, 11 months and 29 days); Pregnant women and puerperal women; Indian people; teachers; Comorbidities; Persons with permanent disabilities; Security and Rescue Forces and Armed Forces; Truck drivers and workers in urban and long-distance collective road transport for passengers; Port workers; Prison system officials; Adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures; People deprived of liberty. Elderly people aged 60 and over and health professionals, included in the first stage, can still be immunized.

In parallel, the 8th National Measles Vaccination Campaign takes place in Balneário Camboriú, which has already immunized 2,028 people. In the second stage, which also runs until June 3, children from six months to under five years of age are eligible. The measles vaccine also protects against mumps and rubella and is available in the Vaccination Rooms of the UBSs.