Moto G22 x Galaxy A23: see which one takes the best among ‘root’ intermediaries – 05/17/2022

Whenever there is a comparison between intermediate cell phones, it is important to define well the positioning of the devices. There are the most sophisticated (premium), the least (simpler and less expensive) and those that are right in between. And today we are going to talk about two models that take this last term literally.

The Motorola G22 and the Samsung Galaxy A23 are what we might call “root” intermediaries. In other words: that do not have the most robust technical specifications and at the same time do not belong to the group of “basic with something more”. Costing up to BRL 1,599, the difference is currently around BRL 100.

Check below which one is more worthwhile considering their respective technical sheets.

Motorola Moto G22

Height: 164mm

Width: 75mm

Thickness: 8.5mm

Weight: 185 g

Samsung Galaxy A23

Height: 164.5mm

Width: 76.9 mm

Thickness: 8.4mm

Weight: 195 g

In practically all dimensions the devices are similar. The biggest difference is in the weight, but it’s nothing glaring. The common points are repeated in the construction, with the traditional solution of using plastic both in the structure and in the rear cover – this makes the value not so high.

What changes the most is in terms of design. On the Motorola, the front camera is just a “hole” in the screen, while on the Samsung there is a more pronounced cutout. Both have a very noticeable edge between the end of the screen and the edges of the device — on the G22, the bottom edge is thicker.

On the back, the Samsung has a rectangular camera niche reminiscent of the Galaxy S line (more advanced) devices. In Motorola’s cell phone this portion is more compact.

Both have three color options: blue, black or white on the Samsung, with a more uniform paint style, and blue black or green on the Motorola, whose paintwork has a metallic finish.

The Samsung has no water resistance, while the Motorola has a so-called “water-repellent design”. In practice, it is good to keep both appliances dry.

VERDICT: a tie.

Motorola Moto G22

6.5 inch (16.5 cm) IPS LCD

HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels

Refresh rate: 90Hz

Samsung Galaxy A23

6.6 inch (16.7 cm) PLS LCD

Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels

Refresh rate: 90Hz

If there is a “technical tie” in size, then let’s analyze the construction of the screens of the devices. Despite the difference in naming, the displays use the same type of technology.

However, the Galaxy A23 does better for offering a higher resolution than the competitor. As they are not devices with a small screen, this should be noticeable when you place them next to each other.

It’s a considerable point, especially since the size of the screens invites you to watch videos. If the refresh rate (represents the fluidity of animations; the higher the number the better), of 90 Hz, doesn’t make any of them brilliant in this task, at least the Samsung tends to present more beautiful images.

VERDICT: victory of Samsung Galaxy A23.

Motorola Moto G22

Samsung Galaxy A23

Technical tie also in battery capacity. Smartphones should stay for more than a day and a half away from the charger.

And speaking of charger, points for Motorola in this regard by putting a fast charging adapter with 25 W of power in the box of the Moto G22. The Samsung also comes with a charger in the box, but of lower power.

VERDICT: victory of Motorola Moto G22.

Motorola Moto G22

Rear: 50MP wide-angle, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor

Front: 16 MP wide-angle

Samsung Galaxy A23

Rear: 50MP wide-angle, 5MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor

Front: 8 MP wide-angle

Main

The two use an identical sensor combination. Despite the brands talking about “quadruple camera”, the main set involves three sensors for photos and another that works only for depth (images with background blur).

The Motorola wins — by very little — in megapixels, with the ultra-wide lens breaking the tie. Even so, they are numbers close to the point that, by the simple analysis of the technical sheet, a winner can be declared.

VERDICT: a tie.

FRONT

There is a more noticeable difference here, with the Motorola doubling the number of megapixels compared to the Samsung. It is something that can make a difference when we talk about devices in this segment.

VERDICT: victory of Motorola Moto G22.

Motorola Moto G22

Processor: Mediatek Helio G37 (2.3 GHz, octa-core)

RAM memory: 4 GB

Storage: 128 GB (expandable with microSD card)

Samsung Galaxy A23

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (2.4GHz, octa-core)

RAM memory: 4 GB

Storage: 128 GB (expandable with microSD card)

Another case where the dispute ends in a tie. The speed difference between the processors is minimal to the point of being imperceptible in practice. They match in RAM (which helps in performance), storage and even the possibility of expanding the available space with a microSD card.

In these settings, both can be used for games, but it’s best not to abuse them, as heavier apps tend to push these smartphones over the limit and perform poorly.

For everyday tasks, however, they have everything to handle — even if there is a stutter here or there.

VERDICT: a tie.

Here, none of them have anything that catches the eye. But both have a desirable feature: P2 input for headphones.

On Motorola, this entry is at the top, while on Samsung it is at the bottom of the device. And that’s not the only difference, as the Motorola comes with a phone in the box, which the Samsung doesn’t.

VERDICT: victory of Motorola Moto G22 for being sold with the accessory.

Motorola Moto G22: BRL 1,477 (retail stores)

Samsung Galaxy A23: BRL 1,599 (retail stores)

As stated at the beginning of this text, the price of both is close. The big issue here is that the most expensive device, the Samsung Galaxy A23, is only superior to the Motorola Moto G22 in one aspect, which is the screen resolution.

At the same time, for less, you’ll get a device that comes with a better charger, comes with headphones in the box and, at least in theory, has a better camera.

In terms of cost-benefit, therefore, Motorola comes out of this comparison as the winner by very few points.

FINAL RESULT: victory of Motorola Moto G22.