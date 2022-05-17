Navy launches health action to serve up to 1,400 people in Fernando de Noronha | live in Noronha

The Brazilian Navy started a civic-social action, this Monday (16), with a forecast of providing up to 1,400 medical consultations for the residents of Fernando de Noronha, in addition to courses and lectures.

Until Thursday (19), residents will have access to consultations with the following specialists: radiologist, gynecologist, orthopedist, dermatologist with biopsy option, ENT, adult ophthalmologist and pediatrician, endocrinologist, rheumatologist, mastology and clinic.

Ophthalmologist performs examinations of residents — Photo: Ana Clara Marinho/TV Globo

Consultations are being held at Hospital São Lucas and the Family Health Unit, from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The captain-of-sea-and-war Rita de Cássio Passos, coordinator of the action, said that the operation has the participation of 42 health professionals.

“The island’s primary care team did an initial screening for specialties, but we have a greater capacity to attend. We distribute forms, but people can arrive and will be consulted”, declared the coordinator.

Island residents undergo exams with specialists — Photo: Ana Clara Marinho/TV Globo

Many residents are unable to travel to the mainland to receive specialized care and this action came at the right time.

A civil servant, Ieda Campos had a consultation with a rheumatologist. “I needed this service for a long time. It is very important to get this consultation on the island”, said Ieda.

General services professional, Luíza Tavares was consulted by a dermatologist. “I have dermatitis all over my body, it bothers me a lot. I do not have the financial conditions to travel to the mainland for this service. I received the instructions,” said Luiza.

Businessman Iraildo Souza has heart hypertrophy and was consulted by a cardiologist. “I would have to travel for an appointment, I thanked God that this team came to help us. This is very important for the community,” said Iraildo.

Iraildo was seen by a cardiologist — Photo: Ana Clara Marinho/TV Globo

The work is carried out in partnership with the Administration of the Island, the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte (UFRN), the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE) and the Brazilian Air Force (FAB).

The Superintendent of Health of the Administration of the Island, Fernando Magalhães, informed that the patients who need complementary exams will have follow-up.

“We signed a partnership with the Naval Hospital of Natal (RN) to provide teleservice. Some exams in gynecology, cardiology and dermatology will be sent to Noronha. With the support of telemedicine, the island’s doctor monitors the consultation and treatment”, explained Magalhães.

Navy action schedule

Chico Mendes Biodiversity Institute (ICMBio) – 2pm

  • Lecture: Admission to the Navy

Casa da Marinha – 2pm to 5pm

  • Haircut (10 spots per day)

Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity (ICMBio -4pm

  • Public Service Group (GAP)

Vila do Tinta Square – 5pm

Chico Mendes Biodiversity Institute (ICMBio) – 18:30

  • Legal assistance: notice of infraction

Chico Mendes Biodiversity Institute (ICMBio) – 9 am

  • Lecture: military career
  • Lecture: prevention and chemical dependency
  • Lecture: autism

Casa da Marinha – 2pm to 5pm

  • Haircut (10 spots per day)

Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity (ICMBio – 4pm

  • Lecture: Mani-Curar Project
  • Public Service Group (GAP)

Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity (ICMBio) – 8pm

  • Lecture: Navigation Security

Chico Mendes Biodiversity Institute (ICMBio) – 9 am

  • Workshops: Jewellery, naval knots and braids

Chico Mendes Biodiversity Institute (ICMBio) – 10 am

  • Lecture: Ocean Culture

Casa da Marinha – 2pm to 5pm

  • Haircut (10 spots per day)

Chico Mendes Biodiversity Institute (ICMBio) — 4pm

  • Public Service Group (GAP)

Vila do Trinta Square – 5pm

Chico Mendes Biodiversity Institute (ICMBio) – 18:30

  • legal assistance
  • Lecture: RIPEAM rules and rules of the Port Authority

Chico Mendes Biodiversity Institute (ICMBio) – 9 am

  • Lecture: Waterway careers
  • Lecture Domestic Violence

Chico Mendes Biodiversity Institute (ICMBio) 2pm

  • Lecture: Mani-Curar Project

Casa da Marinha – 2pm to 5pm

  • Haircut (10 spots per day).

