New blood tests help confirm Alzheimer’s diagnosis – 05/16/2022

Since her mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s 13 years ago, photographer and laboratory technician Rosangela Andrade has dealt with the situation from a point of view shaped by her craft. For her, those who do not record things cannot have memory. That’s why she decided to teach Therezinha Motta Andrade, 87, how to photograph. “The idea was to create a kind of memory game with the developed photos. It’s not enough to find the same image on the table full of scenes; I asked her to say who the people were. It was an attempt to keep my mother between us longer. “

Finding ways to sustain living and working memory is the challenge that moves thousands of scientists, doctors and families of Alzheimer’s patients. As well as developing methods for the early detection of the degenerative disease, which is estimated to affect 1.2 million people in Brazil (most of them undiagnosed), according to the Ministry of Health. And new blood tests, cheaper than current resources, appear as an alternative to aid diagnosis.

This month, the FDA (an agency similar to Anvisa in the USA) approved a test to estimate the levels of amyloid plaques that accumulate, in large quantities, in the brain of those who have the disease. The exam is from Fujirebio. In Brazil, Dasa has just launched a similar product, which seeks to identify two types of beta-amyloid protein. One of the main attractions is to avoid performing a lumbar puncture to collect cerebrospinal fluid. In addition to being less invasive, the blood test costs about R$ 1,500, one third of the confirmation methods available today.

Alert

Despite the race for early detection, doctors warn that the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s is complex and remains largely clinical. “In 80% of cases, it is done from a complete physical examination, analysis of the patient’s history, blood tests to rule out other problems and neuropsychological evaluation, which serves to quantify memory complaints”, says neurologist Ivan Okamoto. , from the Center for Excellence in Memory of Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

“It is not correct to give the idea that the diagnosis can only be made with subsidiary tests and inaccessible to the majority”, says Okamoto. “Additional tests, such as a CSF biopsy or an imaging test (amyloid PET) to evaluate the formation of amyloid plaques in the brain, are only necessary when there are doubts or if the person wants to have a confirmation of the diagnosis by another method”, he says. the neurologist.

And there is the issue of access. Until the beginning of the month, the Instituto de Radiologia do Hospital das Clínicas (InRad) was the only one to provide the amyloid PET exam in São Paulo. In addition to the public network, InRad receives patients from private individuals, such as Einstein and Vila Nova Star, and charges around R$4,500. According to experts, it makes no sense to run to laboratories in search of tests in an attempt to discover characteristics of the disease a decade or two before symptoms appear. And not every positive indicates that you will have the disease.

Alzheimer’s is caused by the accumulation of amyloid substance. It is produced daily and, during sleep, is eliminated by the glymphatic system (formed by the glia, the set of cells responsible for the support and nutrition of neurons, among other functions). “As this cleaning takes place during sleep, studies suggest that the risk of Alzheimer’s is higher in people who sleep little or poorly”, says Álvaro Pentagna, coordinator of the neurology department at Vila Nova Star Hospital and the Hospital’s sleep laboratory. of the Clinics. To prevent the disease, doctors recommend quality sleep, physical exercise, healthy eating and pleasurable intellectual activity.

Recent studies have even added new pieces to the big puzzle. Last year, the group led by scientist Heidi Jacobs, from Harvard University, linked the poor preservation of a small structure in the brain stem to the development of the disease. This month, scientists at the University of California, San Diego detected an enzyme called PHGDH, which is linked to Alzheimer’s, through a blood test.

neuronal deficit

The loss of a portion of neurons is part of aging. In addition to Alzheimer’s, there are dozens of other types of dementia. Symptoms are similar, but may vary by individual. There is no cure, but there are some remedies. Alzheimer’s patients are mainly treated with drugs such as donepezil, galantamine, rivastigmine and memantine, available from the SUS. The goal is to control symptoms and reduce disease progression.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.