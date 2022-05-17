New bulletin points out health status of victims of hotel explosion in Florianópolis

The hotel chain that recorded an explosion last Sunday (15), in Florianópolis, updated, late on Monday (16), the bulletin on the health status of the two people who were injured.

Among the injured is an employee who suffered 1st and 2nd degree burns. She is hospitalized in a serious condition and in an induced coma in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit).

“Slaviero Hoteis continues to closely monitor your health status in order to provide all the necessary support”, he adds in a note.

The second injured person, a passerby who had a cut on her foot due to the broken glass, was immediately attended to by Samu (Mobile Emergency Care Service) and released.

Also according to the Slaviero Hotels chain, the establishment continues with operations suspended indefinitely so that all necessary repairs can be carried out.

Guests with entry until Monday (16) were transferred to a partner hotel in the region and future reservations have already been cancelled.

Expertise

In addition, the second was marked by the presence of the CBMSC (Military Fire Department of Santa Catarina), the Scientific Police and an engineer hired to carry out the expertise related to the gas explosion.

Also according to the statement, it was found that the accident did not cause problems in the structure of the building. However, tests will still be carried out on certain equipment at the site so that the official report accurately presents the cause of the explosion.

According to the CBMSC, the expertise began at 8 am under the coordination of Lieutenant De Paula. The report must be generated within 30 days after collecting the information.

The expertise must clarify, among other issues, what caused the explosion and where it occurred. The initial suspicion, given the characteristics and initial reports, is that the explosion was caused by a possible gas leak.

It will be determined whether the explosion was in the kitchen or in the boiler area – which heats the water in the hotel and the laundry room, the most damaged place in the building.

remember the case

The explosion was recorded this Sunday afternoon at the Slaviero Baía Norte Hotel. Two people were injured. One of them was passing in front of the hotel when it was hit by shrapnel.

The road feeling Centro and the neighborhood of Avenida Beira-Mar Norte was closed to traffic while the Military Fire Brigade evaluated the structure.

Information is that there were 31 adults and a child in the hotel, but there were few apartments occupied at the exact moment of the explosion.

At around 4:30 pm, with the structure of the building preserved and the place inspected by firefighters and the Scientific Police, guests were allowed to enter to retrieve their belongings. They were relocated to another unit of the hotel chain.