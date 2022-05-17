North Korea has 1 million Covid cases in less than a week | coronavirus

Reproduction: BBC News Brazil Covid in North Korea: from 1st confirmed case to 1 million with ‘fever’ in less than a week

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered the army to help distribute medicine to the population, amid an outbreak of covid.

More than a million people have fallen ill, but Pyongyang has only called the illness “fever”, according to state media.

About 50 people have died, but it is unclear how many of those people have tested positive for covid. North Korea does not have many tests for covid, so there are few confirmed cases.

Analysts point out that North Koreans are more vulnerable to the virus due to the lack of vaccines and the precariousness of the health system. A national lockdown is in place in the country.

State media said Kim Jong-un led an emergency meeting over the weekend, in which he accused health officials of disrupting the distribution of national drug supplies.

On Saturday (5/14), Kim Jong-un said the rapidly spreading Covid-19 outbreak is a “major disaster”.

“The spread of this evil epidemic is [o maior] disturbance to affect our country since its founding,” he told the official KCNA news agency.

Kim Jong-un imposed “maximum emergency”, with lockdowns and restrictions on gatherings in workplaces.

He ordered the “powerful forces” of the army’s medical corps to intervene to “immediately stabilize the supply of medicines in Pyongyang City”.

EPA/KCNA Photo of Kim Jong-un on June 18; North Korean government refused any type of vaccine

South Korea offers help

The country announced its first confirmed cases of covid last week — although experts believe the virus has likely been circulating longer.

The international community offered to supply North Korea with millions of doses of AstraZeneca made in China last year, but Pyongyang said it brought the Covid under control by closing its borders in early January 2020.

North Korea shares land borders with South Korea and China, which have both faced major outbreaks. China is now facing an omicron wave, with lockdowns in its major cities.

South Korea has offered to send aid to the North, including doses of vaccines, healthcare workers and medical equipment.

In addition to the direct impact on health, there are fears about food production in North Korea, which has faced the problem of hunger since the 1990s. The World Food Program estimates that 11 million of the country’s 25 million people are undernourished.

If agricultural workers cannot tend the fields, analysts say, the consequences for the rest of the country will be extremely serious.

Did you know that the BBC is also on Telegram?

Subscribe to the channel

.

Have you watched our new videos on

YouTube

? Subscribe to our channel!







Get in on

Last Second channel on Telegram



and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World.