NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 GPUs May Arrive in July [RUMOR]

Getting started with the high-end RTX 4090 graphics card

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, a GPU that is supposed to be twice as fast as the RTX 3090, is expected to arrive at the beginning of the third quarter, between July and August. The information comes from a well-known leaker. Kopite7kimiin response to a tweet he made in August of last year in which he said that “Ada Lovelace will come a little earlier. Be patient.”

So far, other rumors pointed to the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth quarter. In terms of events, in August the gamescom and NVIDIA has already announced new generations of graphics cards at the event, such as the RTX 2080 and the entire Turing GPU lineup, launching the following month.

When it comes to NVIDIA’s new generation of graphics cards, the RTX 4090 is always the subject, as high-end GPUs always open the launch of a new lineup, despite the rumors about the RTX 4090 Ti already existing, which can have twice the consumption of the RTX 3090 Ti, reaching 900W. already in relation to RTX 4090, a TDP of 600W is expected.

Just today, Kopite said that the GeForce RTX 4090 should be twice as fast as the RTX 3090. In the same tweet, the leaker also said that he “is disappointed in RDNA 3”, the new microarchitecture of AMD’s next-generation Radeon GPUs. RX 7000.

Still on NVIDIA Lovelace GPUs, Kopite said that both the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 are already in the testing phase, which is one of the last stages in the production of a chip. In the tweet about the main information in question, Greymon55another well-known leaker, said that the The next-gen AMD RDNA 3 is also expected to launch early this year, and so should the Zen 4 CPUs.

The current generation of NVIDIA graphics cards, RTX 30xx Ampere, is close to completing two years of launch and was a generation that faced perhaps the worst situation in the history of the hardware industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lack of important components for the manufacture of boards, the cryptocurrency mining boom and extremely inflated prices made the life of the PC gamer, who just wanted to make that normal upgrade, a very difficult situation.

Via: WCCFtech