Okra is rich in calcium and vitamins; see the main benefits of vegetables

That chicken with okra is always a good choice, isn’t it? In addition to this perfect combination, you can eat okra stir-fried, as a salad or in combination with other vegetables.

If you are not in the habit of including this ingredient in your shopping list at the fair, see below why eating okra is good for your health.

1. Helps regulate blood sugar levels

Okra is a food rich in fibers, which, when they reach the intestine, help your body absorb less glucose from food.

People with diabetes can eat okra often, but it’s important to know that the vegetable doesn’t replace any medication or medical follow-up, huh?

2. Improves bowel function

The merits are, once again, the fibers present in the okra. When mixed with the stool, they increase the volume of stool and make it easier to pass.

It is a good food, therefore, for those who suffer from constipation.

3. Good for the bones

Okra is a product rich in nutrients such as calcium, phosphorus, iron and vitamin K, all essential for the good health of bones and teeth.

4. Decreases the chances of developing heart disease

Okra fiber also helps regulate blood cholesterol levels, which is good for heart health. In addition, as it is rich in potassium, it is good for blood pressure regulation.

5. Ally of good brain health

This plant has high levels of fatty acids, B vitamins, zinc and magnesium. It is also a source of antioxidant substances, helping the brain to have a better quality of memory and easier learning.

When we talk about the benefits of certain foods in our texts, we aim to encourage better and healthier eating. It is important to emphasize, however, that the isolated consumption of these products does not replace any medication or medical advice.

The best way to have an individualized diet that meets all your needs is consulting a nutrition professional.