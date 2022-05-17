Pregnant, Virgínia Fonseca is hospitalized and health status is disclosed

Digital influencer Virgínia Fonseca, wife of Zé Felipe, is hospitalized, explained what happened

The digital influencer Virginia Fonsecasinger’s wife Zé Felipe (son of Leonardo), caused a lot of concern in their fans. The influencer is expecting the couple’s second child. For now, celebrities have chosen not to know if the baby is a boy or a girl. The influencer is in the 16th week of pregnancy, which is equivalent to four months.

This weekend, the singer made a presentation in Rio de Janeiro. He traveled to the show with his wife. But Virginia had to interrupt the trip. It turns out that she began to experience severe headaches that did not go away. Therefore, the influencer chose to disembark in São Paulo and take some exams.

On social media, the pregnant woman was very transparent with her followers and told everything that happened. “Hey guys, I arrived in São Paulo. My destiny is this. Zé Felipe is leaving for Rio, there’s a show there. I came down here because I’m going to the hospital. One more day”, said the famous. She also revealed that she underwent a battery of tests and that everything is fine.

Even so, the doctors chose to keep her under observation. This is because the headache she was experiencing has subsided, but not completely gone. “I had an ultrasound of the whole body, everything was ok. I just had one done on the skull that really gives the impression that I have a migraine,” he said. Virginia Fonseca.

The influencer is already being medicated, but is still in pain. “I woke up with a lot of headaches… this train of migraines is no joke, you see”, complained Virginia. She added: “I’m taking medicine that makes me sleepy. So I can’t stay awake for long. Forgive the disappearance here”.

On the afternoon of this Monday (16), Zé Felipe left Rio de Janeiro to find his wife. The singer is accompanying his beloved to the hospital. Little Maria Alice, eleven months old, who is the couple’s firstborn, is in the care of her maternal grandmother. For a while, Virginia Fonseca did not tell when will be discharged.

