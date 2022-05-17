Psychiatrist Vitor Pordeus gives a lecture on mental health and addresses the work of Nise da Silveira

The Municipality of Muriaé, through the Municipal Health Department, held on Friday night (13), in the auditorium of Colégio Santa Marcelina, a lecture with the psychiatrist and actor, Vitor Pordeus.

During the lecture, Vitor talked about the importance of treatment aimed at mental health carried out through cognitive techniques, such as art.

The psychiatrist addressed several topics related to the work of psychiatrist Nise da Silveira.

Vitor Pordeus is a psychiatrist, actor, teacher and content consultant on Nise da Silveira.

During the morning, the psychiatrist talked to CAPS employees in Muriaé and talked about his experience as a professional and activist in the area. Then he came to Rádio Muriaé, accompanied by the Municipal Health Secretary and deputy mayor Marcos Guarino.

In the interview, he reinforced the importance of municipalities investing in mental health treatment, which, according to him, has regressed in recent years, especially in the pandemic.

Marcos Guarino stated that Muriaé is currently a reference in work due to the procedures and techniques developed in the municipality.