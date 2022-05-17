Queen Elizabeth attends Jubilee event after health problems

London, May 16, 2022 (AFP) – The smiling Queen Elizabeth II attended an event in Windsor on Sunday evening that marked the first major celebration of the “Platinum Jubilee”, just days after she failed to preside over the opening of the year. parliamentarian for his health problems.

The 96-year-old monarch walked with the help of a cane to accompany the equestrian show “A Gallop Through History”, which features 500 horses and 1,300 artists.

The queen’s health has been a matter of concern since doctors ordered bed rest in October last year and it was announced that she had spent a night in hospital to undergo “examinations” that were never explained.

Since then, mobility problems have led the monarch to cancel her presence at major events, the last of which was the “throne speech”, in which she had only not participated on two occasions during her 70-year reign, the last one in 1963.

For the first time she was replaced in the important institutional act by Prince Charles, the 73-year-old heir, an important step in the progressive transition of monarchical functions.

Equestrian show commentator Omid Djalili joked and thanked the Queen for choosing the event, rather than the opening of the parliamentary year, for her first public appearance since 29 March.

Sunday’s spectacle was part of the ‘Windsor Horse Show’, the equestrian competition that the Queen visited on Friday, and anticipates the great Jubilee festivities for her seven-decade reign, from 2 to 5 June, across the UK. .

