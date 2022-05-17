Research suggests anti-inflammatory drugs can worsen back pain – Revista Galileu

+



Anti-inflammatory drugs can worsen back pain, preliminary research finds (Photo: Pixabay/kevin120415)

Anti-inflammatory medications like dexamethasone and diclofenac, which are often used for back pain, can cause a “reverse effect”, making the painful sensation even worse. This is what a study published on May 11 in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

The research involved 98 people with low back and facial pain, experiments with mice and the analysis of data from a database of patients in the UK. Overall, participants who took nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications were at higher risk of having persistent, chronic pain.

Although there are many definitions, the study authors chose to consider acute pain as pain that resolves in less than three months and chronic pain as lasting longer than three months.

They suggest that the body may need inflammation to keep short-term, acute pain from turning into chronic pain, whereas anti-inflammatories temporarily relieve symptoms. According to Massimo Allegri, physician and senior author of the research, more than 15% of patients with an acute episode end up developing chronic pain.

Scientists didn’t know why pain persists in these people and not in others. To better understand, in the first experiment, participants were followed for three months, with the genetic data of those whose acute pain resolved after the period was compared with those whose pain persisted.

The result was that people who didn’t get a chronic condition had a spike in the activity of inflammatory genes during their acute pain stages, linked by scientists to immune cells called neutrophils. In the chronic pain group, the patients’ immune system remained practically static.

The same dynamics occurred among people with temporomandibular disorders, which can cause long-term pain in the face and jaw. To bolster the findings, the researchers treated mice with mild pain using painkillers or an antibody. The animals that received the anti-inflammatory dexamethasone or diclofenac had initial pain relief, but the discomfort ended up lasting in the long term.

Meanwhile, other pain relievers such as lidocaine, which is not anti-inflammatory, relieved pain without this lingering effect. It was also observed that the animals injected with immune cells, the neutrophils, did not present chronic pain even after receiving dexamethasone.

Finally, the team examined data from people with low back pain at the UK Biobank, finding that those who took nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs had a 1.76 times greater risk of chronic pain than those taking acetaminophen and other pain-relieving drugs. ache. Patients with a higher percentage of neutrophils in their white blood cells, when having an acute condition, had a lower risk of having a chronic nuisance later on.

For Massimo Allegri, the major clinical implication of the research is a “complete reconsideration of prevention and treatment strategies.” because in the initial phase [de alguns meses] seems really important not to reduce the answer [imune]“, evaluates.