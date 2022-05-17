Ruble has highest price against the euro in five years

Despite the sanctions imposed by the war in Ukraine, the Russian currency is the one that registers the best performance in the world in 2022.

Reuters – The Russian ruble firmed above 64 to the dollar on Monday, briefly jumping to 62.71 for the greenback, and rallied to its highest in nearly five years against the euro, supported by continued restrictions on foreign exchange trade. coins.

The ruble is the world’s best-performing currency so far this year, although this is due to artificial backing of capital controls that Russia imposed to protect its financial sector in late February after sending tens of thousands of troops to the Ukraine.

The situation in the domestic currency market has been the same for several weeks, and the ruble remains firm as foreign currency supply exceeds demand, said Alexander Dzhioev, an analyst at Alfa Capital.

Central Bank data showed on Monday that Russia’s current account surplus more than tripled from January to April to $95.8 billion, driven by higher import revenues and a drop in imports.

“It seems that the break-even point has not been found so far,” Dzhioev said of the ruble rate.

It was unclear whether President Vladimir Putin’s demand for gas payments in rubles also supported the currency’s rally.

“Current capital control measures have brought the ruble back to pre-pandemic levels,” analysts at Rosbank said in a note, predicting the ruble would fall to 90 against the dollar by the end of the year.

“In the near future, a new committee on FX market regulation may adjust these restrictions, but until then, USD/RUB consolidation may be at the lower end of the 63.0-70.0 range.”

Against the euro, the ruble rose 1.6% to 66.05, holding close to its strongest level since June 2017 of 64.9425, which touched the Moscow Exchange on Friday.

Moscow’s standoff with the West and fears of a new sanctions package to punish Russia for what it calls “a special military operation” in Ukraine are in focus. But its impact is cushioned by the requirement that export-focused companies convert to foreign currency and other restrictions.

“Ruble affirmation today may be moderate, but the dollar rate may gradually fall to 62,” analysts at Promsvyazbank said in a note.

Russian stock indices rose further.

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 3% at 1,165.7 points. The Russian ruble-based MOEX index rose 2% to 2,354.1 points.

It was possible for the MOEX index to enter the 2,400-2,500 range this week, Promsvyazbank said.

