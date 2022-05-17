Samsung presents Galaxy M23 and M53 5G in Brazil with 120 Hz screen and up to 108 MP camera

On the morning of this Tuesday (17), Samsung made official in Brazil two more models of the M family. The Galaxy M23 5G and the Galaxy M53 5G arrive with features coming from more modern lines, such as the high resolution camera and the 120 Hz. The two cell phones – which were already approved by Anatel – will also have the standard feature of this line, which is exclusively online sales. TudoCelular covered the launch event and tells you the details of each one now.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G





The Galaxy M53 5G is considered the most advanced in the family for this generation. It has a minimalist design, with a simple rear and a cooktop camera block. The notebook weighs 176 grams and has a thickness of 7.4 mm. At the front, the option was for the notch in the hole in the screen. The biometric reader is positioned on the side, while there is memory expansion via microSD card. This smartphone features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen, with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate – no dynamic update. The sound system is mono, that is, with only one speaker. The main technical specifications have the MediaTek Dimensity 900 mobile platform, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The battery has 5,000 mAh and supports 25W fast charging, but the socket adapter that comes in the box is limited to 15W. On the camera side, there are four rear sensors, led by the main 108 MP, which unites nine pixels into one to record more details. The quartet is completed with the 8 MP ultrawide, 5 MP macro and 2 MP depth. On the front is the 32MP selfie lens. To top it off, the Galaxy M53 comes out of the box with Android 12, under the One UI 4.1 interface. According to Samsung Brazil executives, he will be awarded three software updates for the future.









6.7 inch Super AMOLED Plus screen Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimension 900 Platform

Mali-G68 GPU

8 GB of RAM memory

128 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera (f/2.2)

Quad rear camera: 108 MP main sensor (f/1.8) 8MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.2) 2 MP macro sensor (f/2.4) 2 MP depth sensor (f/2.4)

Biometric reader on the side

5G support

5000mAh battery 25W fast charging

Android 12, under One UI 4.1 interface

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G





The most modest model of the duo, the Galaxy M23 5G has a vertical camera block, with the background in the same color as the cover – which is smooth and in a single color. At the front, the option was for the drop-shaped notch, considered the most basic in the current market. This handset also comes with fingerprint reader on the side. It weighs 198 grams and is 8.4 mm thick. The screen has a size of 6.6 inches, with TFT material. The resolution is no more than Full HD +, while the refresh rate also reaches 120 Hz, without dynamic configuration. Like its more sophisticated “brother”, this model has only a mono sound system The internal configurations are composed of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G mobile platform and a memory configuration with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal space. The battery also has 5,000 mAh, with 25W fast charging – however, only a 15W adapter in the package. For stills, there’s a triple rear camera array, with a 50MP main camera. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, there is an 8 MP front camera. Just like the M53 5G, the Galaxy M23 5G has Android 12, under One UI 4.1, installed by default. However, this model will only be covered with two software updates.









6.6 inch TFT LCD screen Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Platform

6 GB of RAM memory

128 GB of internal storage

8 MP front camera

Triple rear camera: 50 MP main sensor (f/1.8) 8MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.2) 2 MP macro sensor (f/2.4)

Biometric reader on the side

5G support

5000mAh battery 25W fast charging

Android 12, under One UI 4.1 interface

















economy and market

09 May

















economy and market

22 Apr



prices and availability





The Galaxy M53 5G is now available through the Samsung Brazil online store, in blue, green and brown. The Galaxy M23 5G will be available from the 25th of May, in blue, green and copper shades. Check suggested prices: Galaxy M53 5G: BRL 3,499

Galaxy M23 5G: BRL 1,999 For the launch, purchases until June 12 will have a promotional price, in the official store of the brand. The Galaxy M53 5G will cost BRL 2,699, while the M23 5G will cost BRL 1,899. In addition, buyers of the higher-end model will receive a free Galaxy Buds Live during the period. So, did you like the new Galaxy M line phones in Brazil? Share with us your opinion!

compare







