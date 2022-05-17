See the care to mitigate the effects of the cold – Saúde

With the arrival of an intense cold wave that will cause a sudden drop in temperature in practically all of Brazil this week, some care is essential to avoid the discomfort caused at this time of year. The most intense cold is forecast from this Tuesday, the 17th, with a stronger expectation on Wednesday, the 18th, and next Thursday, the 19th.

In addition to keeping the body warm with warm clothes and taking care of the skin and hair, the practice of exercises is also indicated, as directed by Bernardo Sampaio, director of the ITC Vertebral and Instituto Trata, Guarulhos Units.

Check out some tips:

Warm up the body: wear very warm clothes that protect your feet and hands.

Food: colder days are great to consume hot drinks like soups and teas, this helps the body stay warm.

Do stretches: a stiffer body is more likely to suffer pain in the cold. That’s why it’s important to get into the habit of stretching in the morning. That way, the body stays active and prevents injuries throughout the day.

Practice exercises: on colder days, people tend to move less, which helps in the onset of pain. The practice of exercises makes the body warm, making the blood circulate.

Treat the conditions that cause the pain: if you have a chronic disease, such as arthritis, it is essential to follow an indicated treatment so that the pain does not bother you.

Massage: this practice stimulates blood circulation and unlocks the muscles.

Hot water: Hot water packs provide immediate relief in case of fracture sequelae, muscle pain and symptoms of osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and arthritis. Acute pain with swelling should be treated with cold water or a combination of hot and cold water.

Beware of tight clothes: Wearing clothes or shoes that are too tight puts unnecessary pressure on a certain region of the body, causing swelling and aggravating pain. The ideal is to wear comfortable clothes that allow movement.

José Roberto Fraga Filho, dermatologist member of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology, also warns of the importance of hydration during dry weather. “Think that water would be engine oil, if you don’t maintain this lubrication, the engine doesn’t work normally, and 70% of our body is made of water, that’s why it’s important. series of diseases can appear, because the skin is the barrier of our body with the external environment”, guides the dermatologist.

It is also important to maintain a balanced diet, avoiding foods high in fat, sugar and prioritizing fresh foods.

eye care

At this time of year, there is an increased risk of conditions such as conjunctivitis, allergies and dry eye due to changes in the weather. Red eyes, swollen, feeling of sand, excessive tearing, secretion are warning signs.

According to Marcelo Brito, an ophthalmologist, the recommendation is to seek places with greater humidity, ingest plenty of liquids and use lubricants. “The use of home remedies, such as white rose tea, can lead to even more serious infections and allergies”, warns the specialist. In case of doubt, it is always recommended to look for a professional for guidance on the correct treatment to be followed.

Avoid rubbing your eyes, in case of itching, use cold compresses.

Always keep the place ventilated.

If possible, invest in air humidifiers for sleeping.

Consume foods rich in omega 3, as they help maintain lubrication and protect against eye diseases.

Visit an eye doctor if you have any symptoms.

Attention with children

To avoid any respiratory illness at this stage of the year, parents are advised to avoid environments with a high concentration of people. It is also recommended to stay away from adults with signs of illness. Parents should also avoid bringing their children with symptoms to school.

Hand hygiene, both for children and adults, is essential to prevent the transmission of diseases. Also try to clean the nostrils of the little ones with saline solution to unclog the nose.

In autumn and winter, hospitals usually see an increase in the number of children hospitalized – mainly under the age of two – due to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Belonging to the Pneumovirus genus, RSV is one of the main agents of acute respiratory tract infection. The virus affects bronchi and lungs, causing diseases such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

In children up to two years of age, the virus is responsible for about 75% of cases of bronchiolitis and 20% of the occurrences of pneumonia. Among the preventive measures are: breastfeeding, avoiding crowded places and not having contact with people with signs of the disease.

Symptoms of bronchiolitis:

Nasal discharge

sneezing

Dry cough

low fever

Sore throat

Headache

wheezing

Difficulty breathing

Symptoms of Pneumonia:

Cough

Weakness

High fever

Chest pain

Nausea

Blood pressure changes

Yellowish or greenish mucus

intense sweating

Shortness of breathe

In case of symptoms, it is important to seek medical attention. Only the healthcare professional can confirm the disease and prescribe the correct treatment.

pet care

Just like humans, pets also feel cold. Also, at this time of year, they can end up getting sick, with colds and even respiratory problems.

In the case of dogs, these differences vary according to the breed. In dogs with long coats, wearing clothes is not a good option, because they can cause hair loss. In medium or short-coated dogs, clothing helps a lot.

It is also ideal to observe how the animal – dog or cat – behaves in the face of the cold – shivering is a sign that it needs to warm up. Another tip is to be aware if the ears and paws are colder than usual.

Try to walk the dogs at a time of day when it is less cold. Also avoid bathing on very cold days. And in the case of animals that sleep outside the house, look for a warmer place, so that your pet does not feel cold during the night.