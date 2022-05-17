see what the influence of the Moon on Earth and what it will be like during the eclipse

Photo: Leonardo Silveira





Many people believe that the moon can be a source of supernatural powers. There are still those who cut their hair at a certain phase of the moon. Also, some farmers plant or prune the seedlings in a certain lunar period.

However, experts guarantee that these stories are nothing more than myths. According to the coordinator of the Gaturamo Astronomical Observatory (GOA) at the Federal University of Espírito Santo (Ufes), Márcio Malacarne, there are several influences that the moon exerts on the Earth.

Malacarne claims that some of these beliefs are exoteric and mystical in nature, but without any substantiation. According to him, the main influence is related to the ebb and flow of the tides.

“Just to get an idea of ​​this force, which creates mangroves across the globe, the moon exerts twice as much force on the Earth’s surface as the sun, which is thousands of times larger than the moon, and has the same apparent diameter in the sky,” he explained.

In addition, according to the expert, the full moon influences the habits of animals, which go out to hunt more in this lunar phase, and also on some vegetables, such as algae.

What is the influence during this Sunday’s eclipse?

Between the night of this Sunday (15) and the dawn of this Monday (16), it will be possible to observe a total eclipse of the moon, in a phenomenon known as “blood moon”. This will be the first total lunar eclipse in 2022. But what will the moon’s influence be on this day?

According to the GOA coordinator, at the maximum moment of the eclipse, the moon will be at its minimum distance from Earth, specifically for the inhabitants of Espírito Santo and the rest of Brazil.

“By midnight, the natural satellite will be only 355,900 kilometers away, and it will not yet be Perigee, the closest point to Earth in its orbit, which will only occur on Tuesday. moon at apogee, the furthest point in its orbit, is 405,000 kilometers away,” he explained.

According to Márcio, the approach causes the moon to be seen in an appearance 14% greater, in relation to other full moons, and about 30% more illuminated.

Popularly, the phenomenon is also known as the Super Moon. The expert explains that this is the so-called Perigean full moon. According to him, every 13 months there is a sequence of three such events.

“This configuration of the full phase, proximity and direction of the moon causes the tides to be higher or lower. For example, the Port of Vitória has forecast tides of 0 meters, the minimum, at 8:30 am, and at 1.6 meters , the maximum, at 14:54 on Sunday. And, on Monday, the same heights”, he stressed.

Also according to the coordinator of the Ufes Observatory, it is still possible to enter other events in this scenario, such as rains and winds.